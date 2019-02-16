How to use Google Home Hub to set up external speakers

By: | Published: February 16, 2019 6:47 AM

Google Home Hub comes with native speakers but what if you need to listen to music on better, big speakers. Here's how to make that happen

Google Home Hub can be used to play music on big speakers

Any time you feel, you can command Google Home Hub to play your favourite music, be it YouTube, Google Play Music or Spotify.

However, sometimes those tiny speakers just are not enough. So, if you want to go all out and blast the speakers then linking Google’s smart screen to a third-party speaker is the best bet to get your favourite music to echoing in your space.

It is even easier if you have a Google Home speaker and have synced it to a third-party speaker prior to this, but it does not work the same way it does with this you try it with a Hub. Syncing up the Hub to a third-party speaker have very different steps. Here’s how to do it –

Pick the right speaker

You need to pick a speaker, to begin with. In order to get a speaker to sync with a Google Home Hub, it has to have Bluetooth. Users must note that there are no audio ports on the back of the Google Home Hub. Once you find some good quality Bluetooth speakers, getting it linked is not that hard.

Add the speaker

To link your speaker to Google Home Hub, turn on the speaker and enable the pairing mode. Now, open the Home Hub app and select Play icon and then go to Device. Select Settings and then choose Default Music Speaker in order to Pair Bluetooth Speaker.

Once done, the app will access your speaker and display the name on your screen. Click the name of the speaker and your favourite tunes will echo in your home.

