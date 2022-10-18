How to store, quickly access PAN card, driving license, other documents digitally using WhatsApp | Tech Tips

The government, earlier this year had announced that DigiLocker services will be accessible on WhatsApp through MyGov Helpdesk. By introducing this step, the services will become easily accessible, transparent and most importantly less time-consuming to the people, it is believed.



For all those unaware, DigiLocker is an initiative under the Digital India programme which aims to give more power to digital empowerment by giving people access to digital document wallets which can store all the documents.



Keep in mind, all documents stored in the DigiLocker will be treated as original documents and can easily be accessed at any point in time.



The government’s official statement at the time of the launch of these services stated, “Citizens can now access DigiLocker services on the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp.. DigiLocker will be an important citizen service offered by MyGov on WhatsApp to help promote digital inclusion and efficient governance.”



Here are some of the documents which can be stored on the DigiLocker:

PAN Card

Driving License

CBSE Class 10 Passing Certificate

Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)

Insurance Policy- Two-Wheeler

Class 10 Marksheet

Class 12 Marksheet

Insurance Policy Document (Life and Non-Life available on DigiLocker)

Here’s how you can access your documents via MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp

Step 1: Save +91-9013151515 and send a message “DigiLocker” to this number. This will be the same for everyone across the country.

Step 2: After doing this, you will be given the option to create and authenticate your DigiLocker account and download documents like PAN card, driving license, CBSE marksheets, RC among others.

Step 3: Similar to how a DigiLocker app and website works, you will be asked to put in your Aadhar number for verification.

Step 4: Once the Aadhar number is entered, the chatbot will validate it with the help of a one-time password (OTP).

Step 5: Lastly, all the documents will get downloaded from WhatsApp.

ALSO READ | New WhatsApp iOS update lets you react with emojis on status, check details