How to stop WhatsApp friends from adding you to group chats

Let’s face it, getting added to irrelevant group chats on WhatsApp is annoying for everyone. These chat groups are either the main culprit for hogging your phone’s storage with countless images greeting morning, evening, festivals, and even the tiniest events that you wouldn’t even know about. While you may be polite by not quitting these groups but instead putting them on mute, you may as well want no one can add you to chat groups without your permission.

WhatsApp recently rolled out the feature of group privacy for stable channel users on both Android and iOS platforms. This small setting under the Privacy tab keeps contacts in your WhatsApp list from adding you to groups without your approval. There are granular settings for privacy such as Everyone, My Contacts, and Nobody so that you have full control over who can choose to add you to group chats. Here’s how to activate the Group privacy setting for your WhatsApp account on Android:

Open WhatsApp on your phone and tap the three-dot menu from the top right corner

Now, tap on Settings

Tap on Account, followed by a tap on the Privacy tab

Scroll down to ‘Groups’ located under the ‘Read Receipt’ option

Tap on it and select the preferred choice. You can choose ‘Everyone’ if you do not have any problem with anyone adding you to groups, ‘My contacts’ if you only want people in your contact list to add you to group chats, and finally, ‘Nobody’ if you do not want anyone to add you to groups without your approval.

That’s it. Your WhatsApp account will no longer be available for everyone or select people to add to random group chats. Whenever someone will add you to group, depending on the level of privacy, you will get an alert via personal chat from the contact asking for your approval. You will get an invitation link to the group chat that you need to accept should you wish to be added. You may choose to accept that or reject the approval, and even block the person from adding you to group chats going forward.