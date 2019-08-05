How to stop people from adding you to WhatsApp groups

Have you also been annoyed by people adding you on random WhatsApp groups? (Image: Reuters)

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging app in India right now with billions of users. Almost every person in the country has a WhatsApp account now, if nowhere else. This has led to a plethora of problems for many of us – from getting a bunch of unwanted images wishing good morning or good night every day, to getting added into random WhatsApp group that have least or no connection with you.

Have you also been annoyed by people adding you on random WhatsApp groups? If so, the Facebook owned app has you covered and here’s the solution you absolutely need.

First, make sure the latest version of WhatsApp is downloaded on your phone – be it Android or iPhone. Then follow these steps:

> Open the app on your phone

> Go to Settings

> Click on the Accounts option

> Then go to privacy

> There you’ll find an option ‘Groups’

> Tap on it, there are three options – ‘Everyone’, ‘My Contacts’ and ‘Nobody’

>Change it according to your preference

If it is set to Everyone, then anyone of WhatsApp can add you to these. If you choose My Contacts, only the people who are on your WhatsApp will be able to add you in different groups.

However, if you choose ‘Nobody’, then when someone tries to add you in some group, a private invitation will be sent to you — which you can review and decide whether to join that group or decline the invitation.