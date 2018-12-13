How to step up your LinkedIn game and become a networking master

The idea behind networking is to foster contacts and and share information and ideas among like-minded individuals or groups with common interests and goals.

Being a master at networking means that you keep at it persistently and not just when you are in need of something. It is important that you nurture relationships, make an effort to engage with different kinds of people and even help others along the way. For instance, if you are meeting people at a conference, besides exchanging business cards, invite them to join your Linkedin network and then, the most crucial aspect of it all – networking.

However, many get stuck at this level. The key is to make that impact where it matters.

LinkedIn is one of those fruitful networks that could actually contribute to your business and career. And those who are yet to learn the intricacies of networking, here are 10 basic Linkedin tips to help you become a networking master:

1) Personalize your profile

Complete that Linkedin metre to 100 percent when filling in your profiles. Your profile will give others an idea about where you have worked and what is your experience. Make sure when someone searches your company, product, service, you have relevant experience in that field.

When you are reaching out to a possible lead, be sure your profile is not incomplete. There should be a “reason” for that person to connect with you. Your profile should give an indication as to why that person must get in touch with you. Almost remember to sign your name.

2) Update your profile diligently

Keep in mind that Linkedin is not just used when you are on the lookout for something. You need to engage with people on the regular basis. Just like you update your resume regularly and include all the new experiences, do remember to comment regularly when people in your network share something on their accounts. In a way, this gives you visibility – SEO treatment so to speak.

3) Engage as well as listen

Any Linkedin “veteran” will tell you to widen your network and get out of your comfort zone. Linkedin is your way in to expanding your business and making full use of opportunities if you learn to handpick your connections.

You have an idea how close connections can help you but with millions using Linkedin today, the more connections you have, the larger your network grows. Use LinkedIn like you are at a live networking event and introducing yourself to others, make new connections, and help more people to connect.

4) Add your company profile

Linkedin allows you to add a video, share your products and services, and give more insights about your company and the people working there in the the company page section.

For instance, if a person is looking for a job in your field and you are looking for possible candidates, be sure to let them know that you are searching for some new employees. Add a “We’re hiring” right next to your name near the top of your profile. Similarly, add that note next to the name of your business on the company page.

5) Support your colleagues

The best way to stay “in the know” on the platform is to give a recommendation on your past and present colleagues. Endorsing others without them asking you to helps you establish your social proof on their profile.

This, in turn, will be a motivating factor for them to stay connected to you and do similar gestures for you when they feel they could help with some connections.

READ ALSO | Instagram: Here’s how you can share your most liked pictures in 2018

6) Highlight your websites

More than a simple-looking link that simply says “My website” will not have the desired effect. Your website should give them a reason to see as something that interests them.

Make it more interactive so that when prospective clients or your target audience comes to your profile, they have something to come back to at your website.

7) Connect with Twitter

You can go one step ahead and connect your Twitter account with your LinkedIn. Of course, it will not be targeted for your LinkedIn audience but your post will stay at the top of the feed for your connections on LinkedIn.

To organise it better, simply use the #in with the Twitter update, this wil enable it it to sync to your LinkedIn account whenever there is a specific message you wish the members to see.

8) Add advanced applications

Besides its platform, Linkedin has also launched a wide range of applications to promote businesses. Industry is no bar as there is a relevant application for everyone to promote your brand. Visit the applications section on your profile and take your pick.

9) Improve your search ranking

Recruiters, as you know, keep searching different profiles on LinkedIn.

Mostly they are looking for candidates for hiring as full time employees, freelancers, industry experts, consultant, among others. Keep the headline on your profile crisp as it is the very first thing people notice when see your LinkedIn profile. Add in the relevant keywords in the headline and mention your past work experience, summary, and expertise.

10) Join niche-related groups

Like it is mentioned, LinkedIn doesn’t restrict you in your field. Your business is no bar when it comes to joining niche-related groups, or owning any of them. They are like independent social networks that target a specific group with whom you can share your message, connect with important partners, and help in taking your business forward.