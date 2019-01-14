How to send WhatsApp messages without saving a phone number

(Source: Reuters)

There are billions of users around the world on WhatsApp, sending or receiving multimedia messages throughout the day. With time, WhatsApp has also become a default texting service of sorts.

However, it is not always the case when it comes to professional contacts or contacts you acquainted with only once or twice. It has been mandatory that to start a chat on WhatsApp, one needs to save a number first. However, WhatsApp now allows the otherwise – there a way in which anyone could send a WhatsApp message without saving a number?

Here’s how to do that, step by step –

Access the web browser first and then paste the following URL in the Address bar of the phone’s browser.

‘https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=XXXXXXXXXXX’

2. Key in the number of the person you wish to send a message on WhatsApp. Users must also include the country code.

3. Remove any zeroes, dashes or brackets while adding the phone number in the international format. For example, the URL should look like this after entering the number with the country code – https://wa.me/919988776655 (in India).

4. A window will pop open prompting you to send a message to that phone number.

READ ALSO | How to share Instagram posts across multiple accounts

5. Tap on the “Message” button and You will be taken to the WhatsApp app with a chat being open for the said contact.

You can also add a predefined message to begin the chat with the same number. For that, you must add the text using the format below:

https://wa.me/whatsappphonenumber/?text=urlencodedtext. For example, if you have to send a message that says “How are you?” to an unsaved number 9988776655, this will be the final URL that you will need to enter – https://wa.me/919988776655?text=How%20are%20you%20?

Users must note that the number that you wish to send a message on WhatsApp should have the account on the same.