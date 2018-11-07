The Facebook-owned app had recently introduced the stickers feature for its users. (Source: IE)

There is something new about this Diwali! A few years back, wishes had moved on from SMS to WhatsApp messages and this year, they have taken a new form as stickers. Diwali 2018 is set to be a festival of WhatsApp stickers and the fun has already started. Users seem to be loving the idea of WhatsApp stickers and are sharing them with great enthusiasm.

The Facebook-owned app had recently introduced the stickers feature for its users which allows them to send stickers on chats apart from emojis, gips and media. WhatsApp has also allowed third-party apps through which the users can send other stickers to the app apart from the 12 sticker packs that WhatsApp has launched

This means that users can head to the Google Play Store, download any sticker pack and send it through WhatsApp. However, since the feature is relatively new, a question that must be popping in everyone’s head is: “How to send Diwali stickers on WhatsApp?” Well, here is a step-by-step guide –

1. The users need to make sure that they have the latest version of WhatsApp on their smartphones. If not, they can update it from Google Play Store or App Store.

2. To send stickers to a contact, open the chat window for them.

3. Click on the emoji icon. The stickers option will appear right next to emojis and GIFs.

CHECK | Happy Diwali 2018 wishes, WhatsApp messages, photos, images, greetings, SMS, quotes

4. Tap on the WhatsApp stickers icon. The pre-installed stickers will appear which the users can send.

5. Scroll down till the end and tap on ‘Get more stickers’ banner to get more options.

6. After the pack in successfully downloaded and installed, the users can go to the app and add the stickers they want to by tapping + button.

7. These stickers can be sent by following the third and fourth step.

So, what are you waiting for? Download the WhatsApp stickers now and start sending them to your contacts. Till then, Happy Diwali!