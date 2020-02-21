Send auto reply to WhatsApp, Telegram chat messages! Check how this app works

Check how ‘auto reply to chat messages’ works

Pooja S, a Bengaluru based female who runs tiffin service, prepares and delivers food in the IT Industry, caters to many customers daily. Her day starts with customers’ WhatsApp & Telegram messages with regular enquiries like the menu of the tiffin & breakfast of the day and several regular enquiries from new customers to know her delivery areas, price, delivery timings etc.

Pooja explains the first half of the day is very hectic; she remains busy with food preparation and her phone rings with various enquiries. “Since I need to prepare food before 11 am I cannot type replies to all the messages, else I will not be able to deliver the food on time. I heard about “Auto Reply to Chat Messages” app which is available free of cost, I downloaded the app to give it a try. Every morning I set my day’s menu and have feed responses to regular enquiries.” Pooja adds.

She further tells, “The app made my job easier, I have been using it to reply with today’s food menu for my clients in the IT industry and they place the order depending on the menu and I can configure automatic confirmation as well. The app uses AI to respond to Chat Messages and helps me not miss any order when I am busy with some other work. It’s a must-have app for any business.”

Another app user Ganesh KR who is a Bike trip organizer says, “I can auto-reply with our next bike trip schedules whenever someone messages and can even take inputs on which trip they would prefer in WhatsApp just like IVR phone call. It’s very simple and effective.”

Aadihara S is using the app for his ‘Used car sales business’. He tells, “I use this app for my used car sales business. This app has reduced my workload as well as response time immensely. I even have put a poster in front of my office to contact me on WhatsApp and most people contact to know the price of a particular car and I set an auto-responder to give approximate price by looking at the car type. So only genuine customers call me now after knowing the price. This app has completely changed the way I do business now.”

The app helps users to set an auto-reply to WhatsApp and Telegram messages. It allows users to configure replies to Chat Messages which will make your mobile auto-respond to queries by your friends or business customers.

For example, if you have a restaurant business where your customers’ frequent queries are about operation hours, menu items, locations, catering options, etc. then you can just configure your responses to these queries and let the app use AI to respond to Chat Messages with your pre-configured responses.

How “Auto Reply to Chat Messages” Works?

1. Install the app

2. Provide the notification permission (needed to read Chat Messages from notification)

3. Create a rule where you specify what responses will be sent for what incoming text messages and who will get the responses.

That’s it. The app will then keep checking for incoming chat messages and if it matches with the text messages you have in any of the rules, then the reply will be sent. Otherwise, the chat message will be ignored.