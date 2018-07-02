How to sell your old, used smartphone from anywhere in India

Soon, we will be looking at the new models of iPhone, Pixel, and Galaxy Note lines, along with the other smartphones that are already available in the market

With the technology advancing towards its better form every other day, a large part of the tech world constituted by smartphones shifts dynamically. A smartphone becomes dated the moment its sequel is out in the market and it doesn’t even take more than six months. Soon, we will be looking at the new models of iPhone, Pixel, and Galaxy Note lines, along with the other smartphones that are already available in the market. This means that you can either upgrade to the new ones or allow your old smartphone to serve for a prolonged time. While the annual cycle of new smartphones could burn a hole in your pocket sooner than you expect, it is often recommended to put your old smartphone up for sale. This not only offers you a good value of the old device but also makes the cost of the next purchase bearable.

Keeping in mind the ease of setting up your old smartphone for sale and the best value being offered, we have compiled some of the popular platforms that allow you to offload your old smartphones.

Cashify – Cashify is probably the most popular website that offers selling the old smartphones, as well as other gadgets including laptops, gaming consoles, etc. The platform provides an estimate of your old smartphone by asking you certain information. Your smartphone should, of course, be in a working condition, along with other components intact. If you have a phone with a broken display or faulty charger or any other defunct part, the value will come down.

Apart from getting the price quote instantly, Cashify offers free device pickup and instant cash delivered at your doorstep – however, it is subject to how true information you gave at the time of putting your smartphone up for sale, the person who would scrutinise the device finds anything misleading, there could be a case of conflict that may result in the cancellation of your sale request. Cashify claims that it values the privacy of information by not sharing your details with others. You can check the highest value of your old smartphone by visiting the website.

ShopClues – ShopClues is primarily known as an e-commerce website where you can buy everything from a toothbrush to large home appliances. However, only a few know that the platform also offers to sell your old smartphones. The company claims that using the platform, you can sell your old mobile phone in “2 minutes”, in addition to the ‘guaranteed sale’ of the mobile phone. For selling your old smartphone, you will be asked to evaluate how good your device’s condition is. All the major phone brands are available for selling, in addition to popular models of the respective brands.

The good thing about ShopClues’ selling platform is that it requires you to perform minimal steps so as to get a price quote of your device. However, there is a literature on what is covered and what isn’t. The users are recommended to go through it before setting out to sell their device.

Budli – Budli is another website that allows you to get rid of your old smartphone and get a good value in return. The interface is pretty intuitive wherein you will need to find your device – if it’s available, you are good to go. The platform has partnered other e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, eBay, and MobiKwik. In addition to the smartphones, you can also sell your old laptops and tablets on Budli.

In order to get a price quote for your old device, you will need to enter the model name. If you are satisfied with the price quote, you will need to accept it and print the shipping label and paste it on the package containing your old phone (you will have to pack your device). Budli will pick up the device from your location, check the device at its end, and disburse the money within 7 days.

Moswap – Moswap not only allows you to put your old smartphone on sale, it also lets you bundle your transaction with some ongoing deals. You can sell second-hand mobile phones by entering the model name, after which you will get the price quote for the device. You can enjoy additional discounts on the deal.

You will see four options – Broken, Fair, Good, and Flawless – on the basis of which your price quote will be estimated. There are certain conditions that your old smartphone has to necessarily meet to be eligible for a particular option. You will see the respective price under each option. Moswap offers free pickup and delivery of the old smartphone and cash, respectively.