How to secure data in the cloud, read McAfee report

MCAFEE REPORT: Securing data in the cloud

Data in the cloud is much more at risk than enterprises may think. According to Cloud Adoption and Risk Report by IT security firm McAfee, nearly a quarter of the data in the cloud can be categorised as sensitive, putting an organisation at risk if stolen or leaked. Coupled with the fact that sharing sensitive data in the cloud has increased 53% YoY, those who do not adopt a cloud strategy will endanger the security of their most valuable asset—data —while exposing themselves to increased risk of noncompliance with internal and external regulations.

The study found that while organisations use the public cloud to create new digital experiences for their customers, the average enterprise experiences more than 2,200 misconfiguration incidents per month in their infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) instances. Cloud service providers only cover the security of the cloud itself, not customer data or customer use of their infrastructure and platforms. Companies are responsible for securing their data wherever it is, hence highlighting the need to deploy cloud security solutions that span the whole cloud spectrum, from SaaS (software-as-a-service) to IaaS and PaaS.

“Operating in the cloud has become the new normal for organisations, so much so that our employees do not think twice about storing and sharing sensitive data in the cloud,” said Rajiv Gupta, senior vice president of the Cloud Security Business, McAfee. “Accidental sharing, collaboration errors in SaaS cloud services, configuration errors in IaaS/PaaS cloud services, and threats are all increasing. In order to continue to accelerate their business, organizations need a cloud-native and frictionless way to consistently protect their data and defend from threats across the spectrum of SaaS, IaaS and PaaS.”