How to register your business on WhatsApp using landline number

WhatsApp Business app is beneficial for the businesses

WhatsApp Business recently rolled out to iPhones, making the business app more ubiquitous in terms of platforms. It was launched in 2018 to offer tailored services, besides the regular messaging, to the customers by business owners on the platform. There is a lot of features that are exclusively available on WhatsApp Business and registration using landline number is one of them.

Unlike WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Business allows businesses and individual business entities to register themselves using a landline number so as to sync communication options across channels. While some business owners find it comfortable to use mobile numbers, only a few of them know that WhatsApp Business accepts landline numbers as a valid form of registration.

Here’s how you can register your business on WhatsApp Business using the landline number:

Install WhatsApp Business on your mobile phone (Android or iOS)

Proceed with the registration step, choose the country code from the menu, and enter the landline number. Do not add ‘0’ before the number as the country code is already added. Also, make sure it is not an extension number as WhatsApp Business does not support those as yet.

Since you cannot access an SMS on the landline for verification, you need to tap on ‘Call me’ button to get your number verified.

Now, enter the verification code in the app and continue with the sign-up process.

That’s it. You can now enter the details of your business, such as the name, address, website, and more. You can add a profile picture and get onboard with messaging.