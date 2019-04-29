How to read your kids bedtime stories using Google Assistant

Google Assistant keeps getting features that not only make the voice assistant useful but also turn it into a companion when the need be. There are times when your kids need you sitting beside them telling bedtime stories or lullabies but you cannot be available due to unforeseen events. Google is now on a mission to fill in your place for such times and make sure your kids fall asleep listening to fables and lullabies.

A new feature called Tell Me a Story that makes Google Assistant read stories has begun now rolling out in India, the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia on the National Tell a Story Day that falls on April 27. Google Assistant will read stories such as ‘Let’s Be Firefighters!’ (Blaze and the Monster Machines), ‘Robot Rampage’ (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and more. To initiate Google Assistant, you need to say “Ok Google, tell me a story.” You can even ask it to tell a story to get your kids asleep – “Hey Google, tell me a bedtime story.”

For Google Assistant to be able to read books, you need to have the latest version of Google Play Books installed on your Android or iOS phone. In the US, Google Assistant on Home smart speakers will offer a ‘read along’ feature. The stories on Google Assistant will have sound effects as you read Disney Little Golden Books – “Coco,” “The Three Little Pigs,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Cinderella,” “Peter Pan,” and “Toy Story 3”. To trigger this feature, you need to say “Hey Google, let’s read along.”

Google Assistant can also play audiobooks powered by the Play Books app, which means you need to have the app on your phone. This is similar to how Alexa can read aloud your Kindle books on smart speakers and even phones. However, Audiobooks are available on Google Assistant in English in the US, Australia, Canada, and the UK. “With their parent’s permission, children under 13 can also have their own personalized Google Assistant experience when they log in with their own account, powered by Family Link,” said Eric Liu, Product Manager, Google Assistant, in a blog post.