How to read your kids bedtime stories using Google Assistant

By: |
New Delhi | Published: April 29, 2019 4:34:18 PM

Google Assistant can also play audiobooks powered by the Play Books app

Google Assistant keeps getting features that not only make the voice assistant useful but also turn it into a companion when the need be. There are times when your kids need you sitting beside them telling bedtime stories or lullabies but you cannot be available due to unforeseen events. Google is now on a mission to fill in your place for such times and make sure your kids fall asleep listening to fables and lullabies.

A new feature called Tell Me a Story that makes Google Assistant read stories has begun now rolling out in India, the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia on the National Tell a Story Day that falls on April 27. Google Assistant will read stories such as ‘Let’s Be Firefighters!’ (Blaze and the Monster Machines), ‘Robot Rampage’ (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and more. To initiate Google Assistant, you need to say “Ok Google, tell me a story.” You can even ask it to tell a story to get your kids asleep – “Hey Google, tell me a bedtime story.”

For Google Assistant to be able to read books, you need to have the latest version of Google Play Books installed on your Android or iOS phone. In the US, Google Assistant on Home smart speakers will offer a ‘read along’ feature. The stories on Google Assistant will have sound effects as you read Disney Little Golden Books – “Coco,” “The Three Little Pigs,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Cinderella,” “Peter Pan,” and “Toy Story 3”. To trigger this feature, you need to say “Hey Google, let’s read along.”

Google Assistant can also play audiobooks powered by the Play Books app, which means you need to have the app on your phone. This is similar to how Alexa can read aloud your Kindle books on smart speakers and even phones. However, Audiobooks are available on Google Assistant in English in the US, Australia, Canada, and the UK. “With their parent’s permission, children under 13 can also have their own personalized Google Assistant experience when they log in with their own account, powered by Family Link,” said Eric Liu, Product Manager, Google Assistant, in a blog post.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. How to read your kids bedtime stories using Google Assistant
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition