How to read WhatsApp messages without letting the sender know

WhatsApp logo is displayed on an Apple Inc. iPhone in an arranged photograph taken in Arlington, US. (Bloomberg Photo)

One of the most popular features in WhatsApp is the read receipt, which notifies the sender on whether or not the receiver has read their message. These receipts appear in the form of two blue ticks next to the message. For any message that you send, you’ll be able to see a message info screen, displaying the details of when your message was delivered, read or played by the recipient.

A lot of users though might not want senders to know that they have read the message. In such a case, the instant messaging allows you to turn off read receipts. Here is how you can disable the read receipts on WhatsApp:

– Open WhatsApp on your phone

– Click on the three-dot menu on the top right corner and select Settings

– Tap on the Accounts tab and then select Privacy

– Uncheck the Read receipts option

Other users will now not see the two blue ticks even after you have read their message on WhatsApp. Please note that selecting this option would also mean that you will not be able to see when someone else has read your message. It also won’t disable the read receipts for group chats or play receipts for voice messages. There is no way to disable these settings on WhatsApp.

However, if you do not wish to turn off your read receipts, you can still read messages discreetly. This is how you can do so:

– Close your WhatsApp application from your recent apps section

– Turn your flight mode on

– Open WhatsApp again and read the messages

– Close WhatsApp and then turn your flight mode on

– The sender will not receive a notification about you having read the message.