How to pre-order PlayStation 5, PS5 accessories and games in India

PlayStation 5 India pre-orders are officially a go starting Tuesday, January 12, 2021 12PM IST. That is right. Prospective buyers can–finally–reserve their PS5 in India, two months after Sony’s next-gen console broke cover internationally. The PS5 India launch is set for February 2.

There is little doubt that the PS5 is cruising. Sony has already revealed that the PS5 is its ‘biggest console launch ever’, with demand being so ‘unprecedented’ it left the Japanese major itself tottering over the holiday season. Of course, the coronavirus outbreak also hit its supply chain, but despite all the challenges, Sony had promised it would have enough units, only to apologize later.

To be completely fair, numbers seem to suggest there is not a lot that Sony could have possibly done. According to figures shared by Sony, the company sold more PS5 units in 12 hours than the PS4 did in 12 days just during pre-orders. A recent DigiTimes report expanded on those numbers to give a wider picture. Sony is said to have sold a ‘record’ 3.4 million PS5 units within the first four weeks of launch. For some context, it took a little over six weeks to sell 4.2 million units of the PS4.

Sony is ringing in the new year with renewed vigour with plans to sell up to 18 million PS5 units globally in 2021. The India launch of the console seems to suggest some improvement in its supply chain. Prospective buyers will be hoping for a smooth sailing going forward. Though it will take some more time for normalcy to return, which is to say, even though the PS5 is launching in India now, it is launching with a few caveats.

Console(s)

There are two versions of the PS5, one that ships with a 4K Blu-ray drive and the other that ships without one. The latter is called PS5 Digital Edition. The two are not akin to an Xbox Series X and Series S though. Aside from the disk-drive, the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are the same consoles.

Only the PlayStation 5 with 4K Blu-ray drive is available for pre-orders in India. Financial Express Online has reached out to Sony on PS5 Digital Edition India availability details and we will update this piece as soon as we have more information.

PS5 with disk-drive

Sony has not revealed the number of PS5 units that will be available for pre-orders in the first wave though logic dictates, these might not be enough. Sony says pre-orders will be available until stocks last at respective retailer. Regardless of the actual number, if you have really been holding up to buy the PS5 in India, you would have to be quick about it.

The PS5 will be available for pre-orders both online and offline. Partnering channels include Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Center, Vijay Sales, and select other authorized retail partners.

The Shop at SC website clearly notes, “one customer can buy only 1 console.” Also, “orders shall be processed from 2nd February 2021 onwards. The product delivery shall depend on your location.”

The PS5 India price is Rs 49,990.

Accessories

First-party accessories for the PS5 include DualSense charging station, HD camera, Pulse 3D wireless headset, media remote, and of course, the standalone DualSense wireless controller.

Only the DualSense wireless controller and media remote are available for pre-orders in India. You can pre-order them via the same online and offline channels as the PS5.

PS5 media remote

The Shop at SC website notes, “you may buy multiple accessories depending on your requirement.”

The DualSense wireless controller India price is Rs 5,990. The media remote for the PS5 will cost Rs 2,590.

Games

Sony’s own-first party-Worldwide Studios titles will be priced from Rs 3,999 to Rs 4,999. Third-party studio titles also revolve around the same ballpark figure. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure for instance will each cost Rs 3,999 while Demon’s Souls will be available for Rs 4,999.

Demon’s Souls for PS5

e-xpress Interactive Software, one of India’s leading video game distributor, has separately announced pre-orders of PS5 titles including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Hitman 3, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Watch Dogs Legion, and more.

Third-party PS5 studio titles available at launch

Like the console and accessories, pre-orders for PS5 games will also go live starting Tuesday, January 12, 2021 12PM IST.

