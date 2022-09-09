How to pre-order iPhone 14, 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in India: Prices, sale date and other details

Apple’s much-awaited iPhone 14 series will be available for pre-orders starting today. The new iPhone 14 series which includes four phones-iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, can be pre-ordered from Apple.com, Apple Store app or from Apple authorised resellers from 5:30pm.

Price: The iPhone 14 Pro Max comes at a starting price of Rs 1,39,900 for the base 128GB storage variant. The 256GB model is priced at Rs 1,49,900, 512GB model at Rs 1,69,900 and 1TB variant will come at Rs 1,89,900.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro will start at Rs 1,29,900 for the base 128GB model. The 256GB variant will cost Rs 1,39,900, the 512BGB model will come at Rs 1,59,900 and the 1TB will cost Rs 1,79,900.

The iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB version. The 256GB model will ship at Rs 89,900, and the 512GB will be priced Rs 109,900. The iPhone 14 Plus comes at Rs 89,900 for 128GB, Rs 99,900 for the 256GB and Rs 1,19,900 for the 512GB.

Sale date: While the pre-orders for the four new iPhones will happen today, the sale date for the Plus model is not the same as other three phones. While the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max will be available from September 16, iPhone 14 Plus availability will begin from October 7.

Apple launched the new iPhone 14 series at its Far Out event. While the non-Pro models are powered by the same A15 chip that we get inside the iPhone 13, the Pro variants come with Apple’s next-gen A16 chipset. They also ditch the broad notch in favour of a new pill-shaped notch that contains the Face ID components and a circular cutout housing the selfie camera. Apple claims that iPhone 14 comes with the best battery life of any iPhone. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will sell in Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED colour shades while the iPhone 14 Pro models will come in Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black colour options.

