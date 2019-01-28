How to play YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook videos on WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp Web now supports PiP mode for Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube videos (Source: Reuters)

WhatsApp is now adding more features to its Web client. WhatsApp Web now provides the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode for the videos shared from the platforms including YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. While this feature rolled out on the WhatsApp mobile app for Android and iOS, the WhatsApp Web version is now receiving it.

As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Web version 0.3.2041 comes with support for the PiP mode for videos originally shared from Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Streamable. Earlier, the PiP mode was only available for the videos shared natively. The report mentions that the new version has been submitted by WhatsApp and that the user will see the PiP mode for other video platforms after updating the Web client.

Source: WABetaInfo

To update WhatsApp Web, the user needs to clear the cache or perform a refresh in the browser. Refreshing it is as simple as refreshing other websites – by either clicking Ctrl/Cmd + R or pressing the F5 button on the keyboard while hitting the refresh icon in the browser does the job as well. For the WhatsApp Web clients available as an app on platforms such as Windows 10 and macOS, the user needs to go to the app marketplace to download and install the update.

The PiP mode for the videos will be enabled soon after the link to the video hosted on other platforms is pasted into the text box – it takes some time for WhatsApp to generate the preview for the video link. As soon as the video link is sent, the sender and the recipient can click on the preview to watch the video in a separate window within the chat screen. The video window offers controls such as the duration bar, sound, and exit.

As per the report, the WhatsApp Web version 0.3.2041 is gradually rolling out and not everyone has it yet. It is recommended that the users update the WhatsApp Web clients to get the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode.