How to move your WhatsApp chat history to Telegram on Android, iOS: step by step guide, other details

A day after launching the feature to migrate chats from WhatsApp to Telegram on iPhones, Telegram Messenger has released this feature for all iOS and Android users. As users are making major decisions to switch instant messaging platforms after WhatsApp’s updated privacy policy and terms of service, both Telegram and Signal have been fighting neck-and-neck to gain the attention of more users. While Signal has been introducing stickers for users shifting from WhatsApp, Telegram has taken a big leap forward and solved one of the biggest hindrances in switching messengers – transfering of chats.

While security and privacy concerns are enough to motivate users to switch their instant messaging platforms, the one thing that stops them is the fear of losing chats with loved ones or important chats, like those relating to the workplace.

However, the new feature from Telegram, which is one-of-its-kind, will now let users export the chats they desire from WhatsApp, KakaoTalk and Line to Telegram. This feature is not able to export chats from Signal to Telegram, though, because the former does not allow users to export their chats, some of the few features of WhatsApp that Signal does not offer yet.

The company in a statement said that this export can be carried out for individual as well as group chats, and in fact, even the media can be exported.

Once the messages are migrated to Telegram from WhatsApp, the chat on Telegram would be updated for both of the users (in case of individual chats) and all of them (in group chats). The messages would also indicate that they have been imported from a separate messaging platform.

Telegram for Android: How to migrate chat from WhatsApp

Migrating chats from WhatsApp to Telegram is simple but it needs to be done one chat at a time. The following steps need to be followed for Android devices:

Users must open WhatsApp and open the chat that they wish to transfer. In this chat, they would need to click on the three vertical dots to see more options, and from these, they would have to select the option of ‘Export Chat’. After that, from the share menu, users must click on Telegram. Once in Telegram, users would have to select the contact that they want to export the chat to, and once that is done, the chat would successfully be transferred from WhatsApp to Telegram.

Migrating chats from WhatsApp to Telegram on iOS

Migrating chats from WhatsApp to Telegram for iOS is also fairly easy. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help users transfer their chats using iPhone.

After opening the WhatsApp messenger, users must locate the chat they wish to migrate and open it. Once the chat is open, users would need to click on the name of the contact at the top of the chat. In the window that then opens, users would have to scroll down and locate the option to ‘export chat’. Users, when choosing to export chat, would get the option to attach the media or forego it, and users can select their preferred option. Once the export file is ready, the users would get several options in the iOS Share Sheet. Except Telegram, all other options would result in the sharing of a .zip file containing the chats in a text document, along with files for the media shared. However, upon selecting Telegram, the users would get the option to select the contact that they want to map the chat with. Once the desired contact name is selected, the entire message trail would be transferred from the Facebook-owned platform to the Telegram chat window. In this window, every message that has been imported would be indicated.

The migration of chats from WhatsApp to Telegram needs to be done carefully, as Telegram does not map the phone numbers or contacts from WhatsApp to Telegram. This means that while exporting a chat with one person, the exporter of the chat must ensure that once they reach the Telegram app through the transferring process, they select the correct user. This needs to be done because if the wrong person’s contact is selected, the entire chat would be transferred to that contact, leaving a private conversation vulnerable and accessible to a third party.