How to manage your Instagram account through Facebook – A detailed guide

Managing Instagram notifications doesn’t have to be daunting anymore

Those users who are active on Instagram and get continuous notifications for the comments, the new tool of connecting with Facebook inbox can help them a lot for streamlining their management process. Obviously, Instagram is owned by Facebook and Facebook wants to perform what is needed to keep users on their platform, thus integration was unavoidable. But, those who use other tools of the dashboard, they can get a lot of help also, about managing their Instagram notifications.

Those wishing to make the most of social media often make good use of Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, and Instagram. However, switching constantly between Instagram and Facebook can be a bit of a hassle. But there’s a way if you wish to streamline your social media and manage Facebook and Instagram in a better way.

Now, you can manage the Facebook and Instagram comments and messages at one location and Facebook inbox is the correct place to be.

The Facebook inbox lets you manage Messenger, Facebook and Instagram messages and comments all at the same place. These are some of the ways which can be used for managing the Instagram account via the Facebook inbox.

Integrating Facebook and Instagram Accounts

Provided that you have upgraded your Instagram to the business account, besides connecting to the Facebook account, you will be notified as and when you open your Facebook inbox. The update says that the user will be able to read in addition to replying to the comments on Instagram, via Facebook.

However, in case you have not connected your Instagram and Facebook accounts, this how you can do it.

Simply open your inbox and tap on the Instagram tab. You will be then prompted for logging in Instagram to complete your setup process.

Replying to comments on Instagram via Facebook Inbox

After you have successfully connected both your Facebook and Instagram accounts, you will able to view all the comment notifications of Instagram on your Facebook Inbox.

Click on the tab ‘All’ to see all the notifications on Messenger, your Instagram account, and Facebook page on your mobile.

To view only the notifications of Instagram, tap on Automatic Instagram Likes tab.

A thumbnail-sized image of your posts will appear with comments and you will be able to view it with the captions.

Apart from this, you can also see the usernames who have previously dropped comments on your posts and the timing of the latest comment. Simply tap on posts’ notifications to open the comment thread of your post in your inbox. You will be able to view each of the comments on your posts on the next screen, which includes the comments where you had reverted to others.

It is similar for laptops as well; visit the Facebook inbox and click open the Instagram tab, which can be found on the left side.

Select the posts mentioned there to view the comment notifications for those posts. Please note that some of the features of engagement on Instagram are not available on Facebook Inbox.

No feature is provided for responding to comments of posts while you are using your Facebook inbox. But there is a solution. You will need to manually type the username of the person to reply to their comment.

You can simply slide the comments on the left side to see the reply button.

Click on reply button to key in the username of the person in the comment section.

And, this is how you will be able to use this same feature to access the delete function in the post thread.

Moreover, it must be noted that that the usernames are not clickable, so the profiles can be viewed in the inbox.

Organising the notifications on Instagram

Both desktop and mobile versions provide numerous methods to organise the notifications.

The post notifications are displayed within the inbox itself. Things which are unread and new appear bold. Once you open the notifications, the messages stay in the inbox. Choose the file notifications under other files – Follow-up or Done. You can also mark the notifications as Unread.

For the mobile version, you are required to tap on the three dots icon or gear to find a Move for the following up. Keeping your notifications organized will let you along with your team to manage the response time better and engage with the audience using Instagram content.

Edit Instagram Account details using Facebook

After you have handled the comments on Instagram posts, you can edit some account details by using Facebook as well.

Tap on the downward arrow, situated at the side of the Help on the top right side.

Choose Settings and on Instagram, you will be able to edit the username, bio description, account name, contact info and website URL.

Just tap Edit and make changes as per your preference. Once you are done, do remember to save them.

Again, it is important to remember that few native features of Instagram don’t work on Facebook.