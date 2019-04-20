How to listen to YouTube Music for free on Google Home or Google Assistant Speaker

By: | Published: April 20, 2019 3:45 PM

How to listen to YouTube Music for free, Google Home, Google Assistant Speaker, music for free, youtube premium, download songs free (Reuters)

This month, Google announced the launch of a free, ad-supported version of YouTube Music streaming service to be used with Google Home and other assorted smart speakers which run its voice-activated assistant.

The free streaming tier, in essence, means that users will be able to listen to songs from the YouTube Music catalogue, mixed with intermittent ads, on Google Home or other speakers powered by Google Assistant.

This will allow a user to ask Google Home to play music of their own choice commanding YouTube Music to play a station tailored to one’s taste on request.

For example, “Hey Google, play music for working out,” and the user will find peppy beats filling the room.

Currently, free, ad-supported YouTube Music has been made available on smart speakers in the countries such as United States, Canada, Australia, Great Britain, Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Japan, Austria and the Netherlands. The tech giant is mulling on bringing the service in more countries.

How to listen to free YouTube Music on your smart speaker –

Go to the Google Home app on your Android device, iPhone or iPad.

Click on the Account Settings option on the app’s main screen.

Scroll down and select Music.

Choose YouTube Music in order to link the streaming service to the smart speaker and make it the default music provider on your device.

And this will enable you to listen to music of your choice for free albeit interspersed with ads. If you own an Echo device instead, you can listen to new free music service by Amazon by asking Alexa to play a station based on a song, artist, genre, era, or even an Amazon Music global playlist.

