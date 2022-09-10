How to get verified blue badge on Twitter | Tech tips

If you are a Twitter user, you must have come across a blue tick that marks the authenticity of the account. As an effort to cut down on spammers, bots and other malicious elements who use fake social media accounts to spread false information, Twitter launched its account verification program.

According to the micro-blogging platform, the blue verified badge informs followers that your account is authentic. Twitter has a long list of criterias including factors like how active is the account, kind of content posted from it or how famous is the person or organisation that is applying for the verification badge.

To ensure that your account has been created in the best of public interest, Twitter asks you to confirm some of your important details to the company like your official ID, link to your official website that references you and your official email ID. Twitter says that it uses a mix of internal signals to evaluate the authenticity of the account.

Further your account must be active, adhere to Twitter rules, have a confirmed email ID or phone number, and should not have a 12-hour or 7-day lockout for violating the Twitter Rules in the past 12 months.

Twitter may anytime revoke the verification badge in case it finds an account violating its rules. This includes changing your username, account inactive or incomplete, or in case you are no longer in the position you initially were Verified for. Twitter will also cancel the verification if it finds any hateful conduct, abusive behaviour, impersonation, or glorification of violence from that account.

Here’s what you need to do get Twitter verified:

First and foremost, read all the Twitter criteria and make sure your account adheres to it.

Go to your account settings and click on “request verification”

A pop up will show up. Click on “start now”

Select the appropriate category, provide your verified ID

Click submit and now wait for Twitter to circle back.

