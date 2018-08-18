How to get Samsung Galaxy Note 9 worth Rs 67,900 for just Rs 7,900!

Samsung Note 9 can be pre-ordered from the Airtel store by paying a one time down payment of Rs 7900!

The Samsung Note 9 smartphone is making buzz among the mobile buyers for a reason that is worth to be considered provided one understands it completely. The phone is priced at Rs 67,900 in India, however, to make it affordable for the customers, various offer have been announced. Offers like no-cost EMI using credit cards or Bajaj Finserv cards, cashback offers etc have attracted a considerable attention of the buyers.

However, the offer presented by telecom giant Airtel is being discussed most. Samsung Note 9 can be pre-ordered from the Airtel store by paying a one time down payment of Rs 7900! But, the deal is not over here. The customers are required to sign up a 24-month contract with the Airtel and pay Rs 2999 monthly installments. If one calculates, the complete deal would cost around Rs 80,000. As this offer provides a chance to grab the high-end phone in installments, here are all the steps involved in to go for the purchase.

Also, as part of the contract, the customers will get 100GB of data per month, Unlimited calling, Handset Damage Protection, and a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime. The pre-booking which started on August 10 will end on August 21 and the shipping will start on August 24. The offer gives a pre-booking benefit, the customers will also become eligible to purchase the Samsung Gear Watch at a discounted price of Rs 4999. This is touted as Samsung’s way to clear the Gear stock before the Galaxy Watch is released.

Here is how to buy Galaxy Note 9 for just Rs 7,900 –

1. Go to the Airtel Store – https://www.airtel.in/onlinestore.

2. Click on the banner that says Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

3. Select the colour and variant you want to buy.

4. Enter pin code and click on Buy Now.

5. You will be asked to validate mobile number by entering the OTP.

6. Fill in details and complete the payment.

Things to keep in mind –

– The offer is valid from August 10 will end on August 21 (both days inclusive)

– Only an ICICI Bank VISA / MasterCard Credit Card issued by ICICI Bank is valid and subsisting during the offer period (offer does not include ICICI Bank EMI Card, Corporate Card, Business Card and ICICI Bank American Express Credit Card)

– Offer is not applicable on three months EMI tenure

– Offer is applicable on a maximum one transaction per card during the Offer Period.

– This offer is only valid at www.airtel.in/onlinestore on Card swipe under brand EMI option on Plutus/Pinelabs EDC terminal

– Cashback for all EMI transactions will be credited to Cardholder’s Credit Card account within 90 days from the date of the transaction.

The smartphone comes with several engaging features like 6.4 inches super AMOLED Infinity Display with a QHD+ resolution and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with 6GB RAM 128GM internal storage. The camera features are; rear: 12MP (F1.5/F2.4) Dual Aperture + 12MP (F2.4) front: 8MP (F1.7).