How to get MIUI 9.5 on Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, check steps

Xiaomi has now brought the latest MIUI 9.5 Global ROM build in India via OTA for Redmi Note 5.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is a popular smartphone in India. It has got a huge response from people. Xiaomi has now brought the latest MIUI 9.5 Global ROM build in India via OTA. There are a ton of new features that comes with MIUI 9.5, and some of them are a revamped notifications centre, an optimised browser, quick search options, and bug fixes. If you are unable to view the update, then all you need to do wait as the update will reach you in a few days.

Here’s how to get MIUI 9.5 on Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

If you still want to check the update, then you can manually check the update on your smartphone. In order to check the update on your smartphone, you need to go to follow these steps.

* Got to Settings on your Redmi Note 5 smartphone

* Go to the About section and tap on it.

* Tap on System Updates to get notified.

Additionally, you can flash the ROM via recovery method with a file size of 1.4GB through fastboot method (file size of 2GB).

With the new MIUI V9.5.3.0.NEGMIFA update for the Redmi Note 5, a lot of the things can be seen including an option to transfer apps with or without app data using Mi Mover. Some of the other new features are sound recording option with Screen recorder, one-finger gesture to expand notifications, in-line replies, and bundled notifications.

Some of the other highlights of the MIUI V9.5.3.0.NEGMIFA update

* Resume interrupted transfers in Mi Mover without starting over

* Quick search options

* Adjusted the position of the search bar

* Optimized Browser’s kernel

* Transfer apps with or without app data using Mi Mover

* Revamped start page and optimized performance

* Sound recording options for Screen recorder

* New format for floating notifications in the landscape mode (Full-screen display)

Xiaomi came with the Redmi Note 5 in the month of February which came with Android 7.0 Nougat-based MIUI 9. The smartphone was the successor to the popular Redmi Note 4. Redmi Note 5 is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM variant.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 sports a 5.99-inches FHD+ display which has the trendy 18:9 aspect ratio screen. Under the hood, Redmi Note 5 gets Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. On the camera department, Redmi Note 5 gets a 12MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera. Redmi Note 5 gets a 4000 mAh battery powering the day to day needs.