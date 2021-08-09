How to get Covid-19 vaccination certificate on WhatsApp

For this, the beneficiary needs to have got at least the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination
WhatsApp users can now download Covid-19 certificates online with the government introducing an easy way to get it. The service has been introduced by MyGov Corona Helpdesk as more and more people get themselves vaccinated. The Corona Helpdesk bot was earlier utilised to curb misinformation about the pandemic and find nearby Covid-19 vaccination centres.
How to get your COVID-19 vaccination certificate through WhatsApp
- For this, the beneficiary needs to have got at least the first dose of vaccination
- Save +9013151515 as Corona Bot on Phone
- Go to WhatsApp and search the number just saved
- Type ‘COVID Certificate’ or Download Certificate’ and send
- A six-digit OTP will be sent to the number, that you should provide on WhatsApp in 30 secs
- The bot will give details of all the registered users
- Type the number of the user whose certificate who wish to download
- The certificate will be sent in PDF format. That can be downloaded and saved for future reference.
The certificate issued after the second shot will help in traveling to countries that opened for Indians. At times it will let you bypass the mandate of Covid-19 tests for inter-state travel.
Alternatively, the vaccination certificate can be downloaded via the CoWIN platform and the Aarogya Setu app as well.
