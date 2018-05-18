How to get Android P on OnePlus 6 before anyone else

OnePlus 6 made its grand entry across the globe on May 16.

OnePlus 6 made its grand entry across the globe on May 16. The latest and arguably the greatest smartphone from OnePlus packs almost all the major features that one can hope for in 2018 – 6.28-inch full HD+ screen with a notch on top, dual rear camera set up, glass back among many other noticeable features. During the global launch event, it was announced that OnePlus 6 owners can flash their devices with the newest Android P Beta in the coming days. However, OnePlus recently made it public that it is allowing users to flash their OnePlus 6 with Android P Beta.

At the Google I/O event, the tech giant announced that it will be coming up with Android P Beta for a large number of devices other than Pixel devices. OnePlus, being one of them, will be bringing the Android P Beta to the latest OnePlus 6.

The company issued a cautionary warning stating that the “build of Android P is best suited for developers and early adopters”. Hence if you have no experience in developing an app or flashing a ROM then you are requested not to flash your device. On the OnePlus Forum, the caution read: “You should understand the risk of BRICKING your phone, read the instructions carefully and be 100% sure of what you are doing, and please always backup your important data before flashing. You MUST have a PC with adb tools to go back MP Oreo version.”

How to get Android P on OnePlus 6

Essentially, there are three major scenarios that you need to know. What Android version you are on, a developer preview version or stable official version.

I. (Local Upgrade) Steps to upgrade from Stable official version to Developer Preview version:

Step 1. Download the latest ROM upgrade package from the specified server.

Step 2. Copy ROM upgrade package to mobile phone storage.

Step 3. Settings -> system updates -> top right corner icon -> local upgrade -> click on the installation package -> immediately upgrade -> system upgrade to 100%.

Step 4. Press the power button and choose to shut down.

Step 5. Press the power button + volume down to enter recovery mode.

Step 6. Select Wipe data/factory reset, click power, select yes, confirm.

Step 7. Select Reboot system now.

Step 8. Update successfully.

Please note: This upgrade will clear all contents of the phone, please make sure to back up.

II. (Local Upgrade) Steps to upgrade from Developer Preview version to Developer Preview version:

Step 1. Download the latest ROM upgrade package from the specified server.

Step 2. Copy ROM upgrade package to mobile phone storage.

Step 3. Settings -> system updates -> top right corner icon -> local upgrade -> click on the installation package -> immediately upgrade -> system upgrade to 100%.

Step 4. Select Reboot system now.

Step 5. Update successfully.

Please note: We highly recommend backing up all your important personal data before continuing, even a data wipe is not needed here.

III. (Local Roll back) Steps to roll back from Developer Preview version to Stable official version:

Step 1. Settings – System – About phone –Advance – scroll to the bottom and tap Build number 5 times.

Step 2. Settings – System – Developer options – Open “OEM unlocking”.

3. Unlocking the bootloader

a)Reboot your phone into fastboot mode: shut down your device and turn it back on while holding the power and volume up buttons simultaneously)

b)Run “FastbootOEM unlock”: Connect your device to your computer over USB – Using the adb tool – execute “fastboot oem unlock” – press Enter to confirm.

Step 4. Download the ROM rollback package [HERE].

Step 5. Copy ROM roll back package to mobile phone storage root directory.

Step 6. Settings -> system updates -> top right corner icon -> local upgrade -> click on the installation package -> immediately upgrade -> system upgrade to 100%.

Step 7. Select Reboot system now.

Step 8. Update successfully.

Please note: This upgrade will clear all contents of the phone, please make sure to back up.

So far, OnePlus has clearly stated that the developer preview has a lot of issues that one should know before flashing device. OnePlus states that the VoLTE does not work on the Android P Beta as of now. One can face compatibility issues in Bluetooth connectivity and the Wi-Fi SoftAP device manager is not functional as well. OnePlus 6 has a new slow motion feature, however, with the Android P Beta, the camera slow motion function will become unstable. The much talked about feature the Face Unlock function will not be available temporarily.