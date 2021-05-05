How to find nearest COVID-19 vaccination centre on WhatsApp

The chatbot can easily be found on both mobile and desktop versions of the app.

With the initiation of the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive in India from May 1, the government has opened it for all age groups above 18 years in the country. In order to ease the process for vaccination and locate nearest locations, the WhatsApp chatbot- MyGov Corona Helpdesk will help people look for locations where inoculation is being done. It is to note that the chatbot, developed by AI platform Haptik, was rolled out last year as a means to counter misinformation and share authentic information when it comes to understanding the novel Coronavirus. The same platform can now help people with vaccine related issues.

How to locate nearest vaccination location on WhatsApp:

People can access the chatbot on this number- +91 9013151515. The chatbot can easily be found on both mobile and desktop versions of the app.

The next step would be writing ‘Namaste,’ ‘Hi,’ or ‘Hello’ on this number which will further generate an automated response.

The message will have many options for users to select including some basic details, contact details, link to the Aarogya Setup app and language support changes among others.

Among the listed nine options, the first option is COVID vaccination – Centres and authentic information.

For any vaccination related information, users can type ‘1’ and send it.

After this, the chatbot will give two options to select and this will include information related to centres along with authentic information related to Covid vaccines. Type ‘1’ again for information regarding vaccination centres.

After this, the chatbot will be asking for a 6 digit postal PIN code.

As the user enters a PIN code, the chatbot will respond with a list of centres that are closest to the user along with the date informing when vaccination will be available at that particular centre along with slot details.

The WhatsApp chatbot will also provide a link to CoWIN portal where users can register themselves or sign-in for vaccination.

Users will have to book an appointment via CoWIN portal only.

Notably, due to heavy traffic, there is a possibility that reverts from the chatbot may take some time. Therefore, users need not panic or check their connectivity.