How to download photos from Instagram

Instagram photos are hard to download

It has only been two days since 2019 came knocking and the euphoria about the resolutions, motivation quotes, #newyearnewyou to-do lists, travel goals is yet to die. The photo and videos posts that follow new year’s day keep flooding in on Instagram, including some that strike the right chord with your interest or just simply too interesting to be ignored. Many Instagrammers retort to screenshotting photo posts and Stories to save them for later, while some just use the bookmark option, which can be accessed on the right-hand side panel of the profile.

But these methods are only applicable to the posts others have posted; for your own Instagram posts, it’s even easier to keep a copy of the photo. All you need to do is visit the right-hand menu in the profile tab and tap Settings and then Original posts. Here, turn on the Save original posts, Save posted photos, and Save posted videos options to allow Instagram to automatically save the photos and videos that were taken via the feed camera on your phone.

The options that have been listed above do not, however, give you a solution to download the photos that others have shared on Instagram. What if we tell you that there is a way, rather a workaround, to save other people’s pictures on your device without downloading a third-party app? It’s a tad complicated but it is possible. Here it goes: