How to download photos from Instagram

Many Instagrammers retort to screenshotting photo posts and Stories to save them for later, while some just use the bookmark option
It has only been two days since 2019 came knocking and the euphoria about the resolutions, motivation quotes, #newyearnewyou to-do lists, travel goals is yet to die. The photo and videos posts that follow new year’s day keep flooding in on Instagram, including some that strike the right chord with your interest or just simply too interesting to be ignored. Many Instagrammers retort to screenshotting photo posts and Stories to save them for later, while some just use the bookmark option, which can be accessed on the right-hand side panel of the profile.
But these methods are only applicable to the posts others have posted; for your own Instagram posts, it’s even easier to keep a copy of the photo. All you need to do is visit the right-hand menu in the profile tab and tap Settings and then Original posts. Here, turn on the Save original posts, Save posted photos, and Save posted videos options to allow Instagram to automatically save the photos and videos that were taken via the feed camera on your phone.
The options that have been listed above do not, however, give you a solution to download the photos that others have shared on Instagram. What if we tell you that there is a way, rather a workaround, to save other people’s pictures on your device without downloading a third-party app? It’s a tad complicated but it is possible. Here it goes:
- Once you have opened the desired picture, tap on the three dots seen on the top-right corner and choose Copy Link. Email the link to your own mail to open it on a computer system. (In case, you have already opened Instagram on your computer, tap the three dots seen in the bottom corner and click on Go To Post.)
- Once that Instagram photo is open on your computer, right click on it and choose View Page Source. A page of code will be opened, which might seem a little overwhelmingly confusing to some of you but worry not!
- Press Ctrl/Command + F and search for meta property=”og:image”. As this thread opens, search content=. Then, highlight the text starting with https:// till you find instagram.com within the URL.
- Now, copy the link that appears and paste it into your browser, where you should be able to see the original image.
- In the final step, right click on the image and select Save. And the picture is yours to keep! You can now access it online as well as offline.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.