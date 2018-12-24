How to delete Facebook account permanently: Here’s the easiest guide

If you want your Facebook data to be safe with you before leaving the platform, you will find the option to do so via 'Download Your Information'

How you can get rid of the rampant menace called Facebook

Facebook has become an inescapable adventure for billions of users who, lately, found themselves robbed of their privacy rights on the Internet. The social media giant, co-founded and currently run by Mark Zuckerberg, has had one too many debacles this year, the Cambridge Analytica headlining them all. Amid this, the Facebook users have been involved in an uproar to delete their account, more so when the social media company was reported to have shared users’ data with third-party companies such as Netflix, Amazon, and Microsoft.

For this reason, ‘How to delete Facebook account’ has spiked the trends chart on search engines. Thousands of people are now searching for the answer to just one question, which could help them save their privacy from the hands of Facebook. While Facebook has time and again tried to be transparent about its privacy policy, people are now beyond convinced to trust the Zuckerberg’s company any longer. If you are among the second set of people, here’s how to delete your Facebook account:

  • Go to your Facebook profile and look for the inverted triangle logo available on the extreme right corner
  • Click on it and go to Settings
  • Now, click on the ‘Your Facebook Information’ in the left column
  • After this, click on ‘Delete Your Account and Information’, followed by the click on Delete My Account
  • Now, you will be asked to enter the password and click on ‘Delete Account’

That’s it. Your Facebook account has now been permanently deleted, also removing you from all the groups, removing all your Facebook data such as messages and profile information. If you want your Facebook data to be safe with you before leaving the platform, you will find the option to do so via ‘Download Your Information’ available on the same page as ‘Delete Account and Information’ setting.

