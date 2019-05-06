How to deactivate your Instagram account

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 6, 2019 7:43:55 PM

Instagram is the favourite hotspot for fashion bloggers, food bloggers, brands, celebrities, influencers, and, of course, the regular users. It’s a platform that has limited features when compared with Facebook, which makes it likeable among those who have given up the latter. But again, Instagram is just another Facebook property, which might turn a few users off if they prioritise user privacy over the easiness Instagram as a photo-sharing app gives.

Besides, social media is much a bane as it is a boon – Facebook recently banned far-right entities on its marquee platform and Instagram. This simply contributes to the sentiment that many share in majority – Delete Instagram. It could be as simple as deleting the Instagram app on your phone but it won’t remove your account, much like your urge to install the app again and prowl through endless photos in the feed.

To effectively detox Instagram out of your life, you need to deactivate your account on Instagram. Here’s how you can do that:

Instagram is a primarily an app but interestingly, for deactivation of your account, you need to visit the Instagram website through a browser. Visit instagram.com and sign in using your username and password. Enter the OTP if you have two-factor authentication enabled.

Now, click on the avatar on the top-right side of the page, followed by a click on Edit Profile located on the right side. You will reach the page where you will see ‘Temporarily disable my account’. Click on it.

You will be asked the reason for going away from Instagram along with a password confirmation. Specify the reason and enter the password. Now click on ‘Temporarily Disable Account’. Remember disabling your account will hide your likes and comments unless you activate your account again.

