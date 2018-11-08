How to create your own WhatsApp stickers?

By: | Published: November 8, 2018 1:12 PM

WhatsApp stickers are the latest in the long list of features added by the Facebook-owned messaging platform. Here is how you can create your own!

The feature provides users with another way of expressing themselves on the platform.

WhatsApp stickers are the latest in the long list of features added by the Facebook-owned messaging platform. The feature allows users to share ‘stickers’ with their friends and family in addition to the already existing emojis and GIFs. The feature provides users with another way of expressing themselves on the platform and was a huge hit on Diwali with WhatsApp rolling out a special sticker pack. “Whether with a smiling teacup or a crying broken heart, stickers help you share your feelings in a way that you can’t always express with words. To start, we’re launching sticker packs created by our designers at WhatsApp and a selection of stickers from other artists,” WhatsApp had said in a blog post.

In addition to this, it has also added support for third-party sticker packs to allow designers and developers around the world to create stickers for WhatsApp. These sticker apps can be published on Google Play Store from where they can be downloaded by the users and used from within WhatsApp.

But, what if you don’t have the coding knowledge required to create these sticker packs? The problem can be solved with the help of a third party app: ‘Sticker maker for WhatsApp’. Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can create your own WhatsApp stickers.

READ | How to send Diwali stickers on WhatsApp?

1. Go to Google Play Store and install ‘Sticker maker for WhatsApp’.

2. Open the app, tap on ‘Create a new stickerpack’ and enter the Stickerpack name along with the name of the author.

3. A tray icon will appear on the screen. Click on it and give the required permissions to the app.

4. Tap on ‘select file’ or ‘take photo’ to upload an image. Draw an outline around the area of the image that you want to keep as a sticker.

5. Tap on ‘Yes, Save Sticker’, and add whatever number of stickers in the sticker pack. The users need to create minimum three and maximum thirty stickers in one pack.

6. Publish the sticker pack when done. It will give a prompt if the users want to add the pack to their WhatsApp.

Share these apps with your family and friends on personal and group chats.

