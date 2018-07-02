Smartphone user alert! You can claim refund of your phone’s broken screen; here’s how

Flipkart promises a flat 20 percent refund of the phone’s amount in case of screen damage. (Representative image)

If you fear breaking your mobile screen but at the same time worry about the expensive replacement (or repair) costs, Flipkart has come up with a smart plan for you. Flipkart Screen Protection Plan allows you to insure your phone’s screen. The amount for screen insurance starts for as low as Rs 150. Considering the plan, it could be a smart decision for many who feel that their mobile screens need more protection, at least in terms of post damage benefits.

Under the plan, Flipkart promises a flat 20 percent refund of the phone’s amount in case of screen damage. The amount will be credited to the user’s bank account.

Here are the steps to avail Flipkart Screen Protection Plan:

– While purchasing a phone via Flipkart, the buyer needs to select the ‘Screen Protection Plan’ and complete the purchase after payment. The price starts at Rs 150, however, it may go up depending on your phone’s cost.

– The plan offers two ways to utilise the benefits. In case the phone’s screen is damaged while in use, then the plan allows to refund or repair the phone and claim the cost. The whole claim process is online.

1. Claim by refund-process

Under this, the buyer needs to call the company’s numbers 1800 425 5568 or 080-25187326. The request can also be made by writing an email to this address – protect@jeeves.co.in. After this, Flipkart will send a self-assessment video link to your number. Now, you will be required to shoot a video of the impacted device showing its IMEI number along with the damaged screen. Then, the company will analyse the self-survey report and compare the same with the incident details provided. If the claim gets approved by the analyst, money will be credited in your bank account – which you are required to provide via the same link – within 72 hours.

2. Claim after repair-process

In this process, the buyer needs to call the company’s numbers 1800 425 5568 or 080- 25187326 while you can request the service via email. As per the area pin code provided by you, the company will provide the details of nearest Jeeves authorised service centre. You can go to the centre and seek details about the repair. If the centre says that the phone can be repaired, then you will need to pay the entire repairing amount at the centre. Here, once you receive the invoice of the repair cost, you can call Jeeves and claim up to 20 per cent of the value of the phone or you can also claim the total repair amount. The amounts – 20 per cent of phone’s value or the repair cost – whichever is lower will be credited to the user.

If the Jeeves centre confirms that the phone cannot be repaired, you will need to follow the standards steps to initiate the refund. The refund process is same mentioned under ‘claim by refund’ clause.

What is covered by the plan and its conditions?

The plan covers post-accident instances. While there is no scope of negotiation after approval of the claim, but, it guarantees 72-hour money back! The cost of the phone is considered on the basis of the invoice, not the prevailing market price. Users are not required to pay any amount at the time of the claim. Interestingly, the phone is covered irrespective of who uses it and the phone is covered from the time you receive it in your hands.

There is no requirement of any app download for its activation and the plan works across the world.

What is not covered?

If the device has damaged due to regular wear and tear, you will not be entitled to claim plan benefits. Damages, other than the screen, due to liquid or mysterious disappearances under any circumstances are also not covered. Theft of the phone is also not covered and any other breakdown or damage covered under manufacturer’s warranty is also not under the screen protection plan. All accessories are excluded from the plan coverage.

Moreover, the plan looks promising considering the fact that screens are vulnerable due to many reasons. People with phones older by a year or having screen issues could benefit from the plan. However, there are certain things to be kept in mind regarding the plan. The insurance coverage is only available on new phones bought on Flipkart. The insurance plan has to be bought at the time of phone’s purchase. There is no provision for separate purchase of the plan.