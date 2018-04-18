How to check Jio net balance: Step-by-step guide

Jio has offered lucrative offers to the customers so far. (Source: Reuters)

Ever since Reliance Jio entered the telecom space in India, it has doled out various offers that give the customers more data and calling benefits at rock-bottom price points. The effect of Jio was such that incumbents including Airtel, Idea Cellular, and Vodafone had to push their business by providing similar recharge plans to keep the Mukesh Ambani-helmed telco at bay.

The Jio customers are mostly in the Prime subscription where the complimentary services of Jio apps, as well as more data, is clubbed on the regular plans. While the data provided under various Jio plans is usually more than enough, the customers often find it difficult to keep a track of how much data they are left with at various intervals.

Here’s how you can check your Jio net balance:

Method 1 – IVR Calling

Using your Jio number, make a missed call to 1299 to know the data balance, calling benefits, and validity active on your number via SMS. You can also dial *333# to know the same data and calling information as USSD response. Further, you can send an SMS ‘MBAL’ to 55333 from your Jio number to receive an SMS reply containing your data and calling details.

Method 2 – Using MyJio app

On your smartphone, go to Google Play store on Android and App Store on iOS and search for MyJio app. Download and install it on your phone. Now open it, the app will automatically take your Jio number inserted in the same phone to log into your account. On the home screen, you will be able to see the data and calling plan active on your number, next to the remaining data balance in your account. If you want to know the usage, you can tap on the Check usage button.

In the MyJio app, you can also link any other Jio number associated with your KYC details (Aadhaar number). You will be able to see any data left on your JioFi number or some other Jio number that you own.