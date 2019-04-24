How to check if Facebook uploaded your phone contacts without permission

By: |
New Delhi | Published: April 24, 2019 4:39:08 PM

Facebook, however, recently updated its ToS to allow users sign up without entering

FILE ? This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo displayed in a start-up company gathering at Paris? Station F in Paris. The French government is unveiling plans to slap a 3 percent tax on the French revenues of internet giants like Google, Amazon and Facebook. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Facebook recently admitted to having “unintentionally” imported the email contacts from 1.5 million people without their permission since May 2016. This means that if your friend having your email ID in his contact list signed up for a new account, Facebook may have synced your email address for its ad targeting and friend recommendation services.

Although the social network giant no longer needs your password to sign up for an account, this is the latest episode to shake confidence in Facebook’s ability to protect its roughly 2.3 billion users.

So, if any user has started a new account since the year 2016, there’s a possibility that Facebook has imported their email address.

But there’s a way to check if your email address was uploaded by the social network, and you can also delete your contact list from the cache of Facebook.

Here’s how to delete your imported contacts from Facebook:

One way to check if your contacts were imported is to go to your Uploaded Contacts.

Step 1: Login into Facebook on your Android or iPhone and select the three lines and tap on Settings from Settings & Privacy option. In case, you are working on a desktop, choose the down arrow and select Settings.

Step 2: Visit Your Facebook Information section and select Access Your Information.

Step 3: Scroll down the page to the Information About You section and select About You and choose Your Address Books.

The user will be directed to a page which reads Manage Your Invites and Uploaded Contacts. This page shows users all of their contacts which have been imported by Facebook. In case, the user does not see a list of contacts, then their Facebook account has not been affected and therefore no reason to continue to the next steps.

Step 4: In case there is a list, select “Delete All”. While this will delete all of the imported contacts from your email account, you will have to follow the next steps to keep them from importing again.

How to stop Facebook from uploading your friends’ email addresses:

To stop these contacts from being imported again by Facebook, follow these next steps on every device you have logged in to Facebook.

Step 1: Select the three lines at the top of the app and choose Settings & Privacy. Click Settings.

Step 2: Move down to the Media and Contacts section. Select Upload Contacts.

Step 3: Swipe it to the left in order to disable contacts from automatically being uploaded. Make sure that you have followed the same procedure on every device you have logged into Facebook.

And If you use the Facebook Messenger app, follow these steps

Select your profile picture on the top left corner. Select People and then choose Upload Contacts in order to turn the setting off. Follow the same steps for all devices which have your Messenger logged into.

It is to be noted that when users turn off the contact uploading option on Facebook, all of their contacts they have uploaded to Messenger will be deleted.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. How to check if Facebook uploaded your phone contacts without permission
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition