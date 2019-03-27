Want to change your WhatsApp number? Here’s how you can do it

By: | Updated: March 27, 2019 11:26 AM

WhatsApp lets you change your mobile number if you have lost it or just want to change it for some reason.

WhatsApp number can be changed in a series of easy steps

There are times when you lose your primary mobile number for some reason. The mobile number is tied with many services, such as the bank account, Aadhaar, and WhatsApp among others. It becomes necessary for you to get a new SIM card with the same mobile number. But, what if you are happy to go with a new mobile number? You can change your mobile number at all the places mentioned above but we are going to list how you can change your WhatsApp number.

Changing your WhatsApp number is a thoughtful step as your contacts may not have the new number. Some of you may like this as the daily onrush of messages and forwards will likely lessen. In any case, making the switch to another number on WhatsApp is not really difficult and here’s how to do it:

  • Open WhatsApp after you have bought a new SIM card and activated on your phone
  • Tap on the three-dot menu available at the top-right corner on your Android phone and go to settings. On iOS, just simply navigate to the Settings tab
  • Tap on Account within the Settings menu
  • Now, tap on Change number to proceed with changing your number
  • WhatsApp will give you a quick list of things changing the number will ensue for your chat experience. Tap Next
  • Now, enter your old mobile number in the first text field and the new one in the second field. Your new mobile number should be within your reach to access OTP
  • Hit Next, followed by giving confirmation to WhatsApp for receiving OTP on your new number
  • WhatsApp will detect OTP on its own (if you have given it necessary phone permissions) if the SIM card is on the same phone. If not, enter the OTP manually

You are now done with the process of changing your WhatsApp number. Your groups and chats remain intact after changing the number but only the people in groups get informed of this move. Individual chats still need at least one message from your new number.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Want to change your WhatsApp number? Here’s how you can do it
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition