How to change WhatsApp number without losing data

By: | Published: February 2, 2019 2:03 PM

Changing your WhatsApp number can be quite a stressful task. No need to worry as it is possible to change your WhatsApp number without losing your existing data.

WhatsApp, WhatsApp web, WhatsApp number, WhatsApp new number, WhatsApp data, technology newsChanging your WhatsApp number? Worried about losing your data? (Reuters)

Changing your WhatsApp number? Worried about losing your data? No need to worry as it is possible to change your WhatsApp number without losing your existing data. Changing your WhatsApp number can be quite a stressful task, as you fear losing your entire chat history. In order to ease the process, the free messaging app in the year 2017 had introduced a new feature that allows users to change their numbers linked to their WhatsApp accounts on the same mobile phone. With the help of this feature, you will be able to change to number effortlessly and your contacts will also be made aware of the new number without any hassle of you messaging each of them individually.

The benefit of this feature also helps you to customise your contact list and create a customised list with your preferred contacts in case you do not want to share your new number with everyone. This feature will help migrate your profile information, along with your groups and the all your different setting that were used in the old number. It will delete your account that was linked to your old number and therefore people who have your old number will no longer be able to see your details in their WhatsApp contacts.

Follow the below mentioned steps to change your WhatsApp number-

Step 1: Check is your Whatsapp number is berified by going to Menu Button then Settings
Step 2: Now tap on your profile photo to check for verification
Step 3: Now open WhatsApp and go to the menu button
Step 4: Go to the settings > Accounts
Step 5: Select ‘Change number’ tab
Step 6: Enter your old phone number in the upper box and new number in the lower box
Step 7: Click on Done

Once you have completed the above process, you will be prompted to verify your new phone number.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. How to change WhatsApp number without losing data
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition