How to book Jio Phone 2 online? Bookings to begin from August 15 – All you need to know

Jio Phone 2 booking will begin from August 15. (Reuters)

Book Jio phone 2 online: Reliance Jio Phone 2 will soon be available for booking. The booking for the feature phone will begin from August 15. The Mukesh Ambani-led company had announced Jio Phone 2 at its annual general meeting (AGM) in July 2018. It is the successor of JioPhone which was launched by Reliance last year. For more details, users can visit the official Jio website — Jio.com. The QWERTY keypad feature phone will be priced at Rs 2,999.

How to order JioPhone 2?

– The registration for the JioPhone will begin from August 15 0n Jio.com, and MyJio app.

– Interestingly, there are no pre-bookings this time. It means that users will have to pay immediately while checking out. It is still unknown if there will be an EMI facility during the launch. The phone will be delivered in a few days after the sale goes live.

– There are no cash on delivery option to buy JioPhone 2 yet.

JioPhone 2 features and specifications:

The feature phone boasts a 2.40-inch display with a resolution of 240 pixels by 320 pixels. JioPhone 2 comes with 512MB RAM and packs 4GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 128GB via SD card. Talking about the camera, JioPhone 2 packs a 2-MP primary camera on the rear and a 0.3-MP selfie camera. The Jio Phone 2 runs KAI OS and is powered by a 2000mAh. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC and FM.

Jio claims that 25 million users in India are using JioPhone devices. JioPhone 2 will also come with Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, Google Maps app.

JioPhone exchange offer:

Reliance is hosting an exchange offer. Get JioPhone for your old feature phone at an entry price of Rs 501. Under Reliance Jio’s Monsoon Hungama offer, will get a new JioPhone at just Rs 501 which is refundable. However, the older phone needs to be in a working condition.