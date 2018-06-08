Xiaomi is accepting invitations via its MIUI Forum

Xiaomi announced its tenth edition of custom UI – MIUI 10 – for India and other global regions earlier this week, alongside the Redmi Y2 in India. The MIUI 10 is a big update over the last year’s MIUI 9, bringing a new design language to the range of Xiaomi devices. The company said that the MIUI 10 Global ROM beta update will be released in mid-June across all the eligible devices. However, the MIUI 10 beta testing for a few select devices has already begun and the company is looking for beta testers who can try the new UI and give a feedback before the scheduled rollout.

The eligible Xiaomi devices for which the beta testing has begun include Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Redmi S2, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and Redmi Note 5. The company is inviting beta testers who own the aforementioned devices to install the MIUI 10 and use it for a few days. The last date for participating in the beta testing programme is June 11 and the company will shortlist the participants by sending out messages to them on MIUI Forum on June 12. The beta testing is available in all regions (except China) in the English language.

How to become MIUI 10 beta tester?

Xiaomi is accepting invitations via its MIUI Forum, which should be the local counterpart of the applicant’s country. Needless to say, the applicant should be running MIUI Global Beta ROM on one of the devices currently eligible for the programme.

Before installing it, be aware of the fact that these are not stable and may include some bugs. The applicant should also possess a beforehand knowledge on how to flash the ROM and install a new one. Besides, he/she should be an active member of MIUI Forum and that he/she is willing to disclose and discuss the bugs with other members.

The application can be sent via the MIUI Global Forum app, which can be downloaded from Google Play store. After installing it, the applicant needs to go to Recruitment option and fill out the required details, followed by a tap on Submit button. In addition to having an account on MIUI Forum, the applicant needs to have a QQ account as it will be used as a communication channel between the applicant and Xiaomi.

Xiaomi is giving away incentives to the beta testers such as access to MIUI daily news. The MIUI 10 beta testers will also get priority access to MIUI official activities and events.

To recall, the MIUI 10 will roll out on the following set of devices in beta version towards the middle of June: Mi MIX 2, Mi 6, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5s, Mi 4, Mi 3, Mi Note 2, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 5A Prime, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 4 (MTK), Redmi Note 3, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 3S, Redmi Y2, Redmi Y1, and Redmi Y1 Lite.