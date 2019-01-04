How to be an ‘effective’ leader like Elon Musk, Tim Cook in the Digital Age

(Source: Reuters)

The year-end posts on social media by CEOs Tim Cook and Elon Musk show how leadership could be made effective. The deluge of new year greetings from the leaders of the tech companies show the humility and how it’s their moral responsibility to make the employees feel they are an important part of the company.

Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote on Twitter, “Thank you to our outstanding retail teams around the world. Your contagious energy and passion represent the best of Apple. It’s a privilege to work with all of you.”

Adding “Great work by Tesla Team!”, Tesla CEO Elon Musk praised his employees and shared these figures, “Tesla closes out 2018 by capturing well over 50% of the US plug-in electric car market in terms of sales volume and likely more than 2/3 of the market in terms of revenue. Now that’s impressive!”

He appreciated the team despite them missing fourth-quarter production expectations as Tesla had delivered 90,700 vehicles during the fourth quarter, falling short of the Wall Street estimates, said a CNBC report.

According to Eric Schmidt who was Google’s CEO from 2001 to 2011 and is worth $13.2 billion as per Forbes, recognising employees for their hard work is a winning leadership technique which also makes people feel appreciated and results in them doing better work.

He had said in ‘Conversations with Tyler’ podcast in November 2018, “It just seems to me that if you take a moment, and you add the preamble of ‘Thank you’ or ‘I appreciate it,’ or ‘I recognize it,’ people’s hearts sing, and you get a lot more work out of them.”

And evidently, Pichai follows Schmidt’s leadership. He had said during a February earnings call, “I want to call out the great work of our marketing and design teams. I want to thank all our employees, Google users, partners and advertisers around the world.