Game of Thrones season 8 spoilers: How to avoid them on Internet

Game of Thrones season 8 is finally streaming but so are the spoilers. Here's how to avoid them
Game of Thrones season 8 is finally streaming in India and rest of the world. The final season of the HBO series, written by George R R Martin, will divulge to the world the original heir to the throne. The first episode is out today but there are a few more episodes to go before we reach the culmination of all these years of anticipation. Apart from who is going to take the throne, there is another trouble for the GoT fans – the spoilers.
The GoT fanatics have time and again devised different methods to stay away from anything that can spoil the latest episode. It’s such a fad that tech companies offer tools specifically designed to isolate yourself from Game of Thrones spoilers. Most of the spoilers either travel through social media, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, or it’s gossip mongering. The latter is up to you to handle but we can help with the technology part.
Here’s how to avoid Game of Thrones spoilers:
- Stay offline: If your job doesn’t demand your presence on social media for the better part of the day, you are well off it. It’s just a matter of one single day before you watch the show. But it’s a difficult job considering how glued people are to Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Twitter today.
- Game of Spoils: It’s a Chrome extension that you can install to block spoilers. It essentially comes with a list of keywords related to the show and blocks content on the Internet on its basis. The latest update to the extension even hides spoilers rather than just blacking them out.
- Spoiler Protection 2.0: This tool lets you add keywords of your choice so that everything even remotely related to them will be blocked.
- Twitter: Twitter comes with a rather nifty feature in times like these. You can simply mute keywords, phrases, and sentences to stop the content filled with them from appearing in your feed. Not only the plain keywords such as Game of Thrones or GoT, but you can also add the names of the GoT characters to the mute list.
- Facebook: For Facebook, there is no such thing as a mute list for keywords but there is a workaround. You can install Social Fixer to remove the content that contains exactly the keywords you added to the blacklist.
