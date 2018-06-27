How to apply for passport on mobile using mPassportSeva app: Step-by-step guide

mPassportSeva app, which was updated June 5 according to the changelog of its listing on Google Play store, is free to download

Alleviating the cumbersome procedure involved in getting a passport in India, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday announced that the mPassportSeva app will now allow citizens to apply for passport online from anywhere in India. The added feature has been released on top of a very basic app that was launched back in 2013, however, it lacked the crucial service to apply for a passport online.

The mPassportSeva app, which was updated June 5 according to the changelog of its listing on Google Play store, is free to download. It is also available on iOS, however, the Windows Phone users might need to wait until the app debuts on the platform. Due to the inundation of fake apps, the citizens should check that the app has been released by Consular, Passport and Visa (CPV) Division of the Indian government.

What has changed in mPassportSeva app?

Since its launch in 2013, the mPassportSeva app has been helpful in tracking the application, reading the guidelines before applying, and other literature on the passport application procedure followed in India. However, the updated version 3.0 of the mPassportSeva app allows citizens to apply for a new passport in addition to filing the PCC form. There is the facility for making the payments online via the app, as well as scheduling the appointment, rescheduling and canceling it.

Those who already own a passport but need a re-issue due to any of these reasons – change in existing personal details, expired validity within three years or due, validity expired more than three years, running out of pages, damaged passport, or lost passport – can do so using the app. The citizens can also avail the facility to get the PCC (Police Clearance Certificate) issued and the background check for the GEP (Global Entry Programme).

How to apply for a passport using mPassportSeva app?

Before setting out to begin the application process, a few things to keep in mind: the passport application process via the mPassportSeva app is exactly similar to how you do the same on the passport website. There are no less or additional steps in the mPassportSeva app – it’s just the quicker and handier mode than the website.

Step 1 – Tap on New User Registration

Step 2 – Choose your passport office from the drop-down list. Remember you should select the passport office in the city you have all your government-issued documents registered at. In case you don’t have a passport office in your region, enquire about the allotted passport office for your location.

Step 3 – Enter your name, email address, date of birth, and other information

Step 4 – You will be asked to create a username – you will have to check for the availability, as you would do when creating an email address. Enter a password – this password along with the username can be used to log into the app, as well.

Step 5 – Select a security question and add an answer that you would not forget even while having forgotten the password

Step 6 – Now proceed with entering the CAPTCHA code for verification and submit your application.

Step 7 – Exit the app, and go to the Inbox of your email client and check for the email containing the verification link sent to you. On clicking the link, you will be redirected to the passport website page where you will also be asked to enter the login ID and password.

Step 8 – After you are done with the verification process, open the mPassportSeva app and go to the Existing User tab.

Step 9 – Now enter your login credentials, followed by the CAPTCHA code.

Step 10 – Tap on Apply for Fresh Passport and follow the instructions as they appear on your screen. Fill out the form as per your valid ID – Aadhaar, voter ID card, driving license, etc. After this process is done, submit the details and you will get a code that you will have to use to track your application status.