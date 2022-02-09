How the Vivo T1 5G stacks up against the Moto G71 5G and Redmi Note 11T 5G

Here’s a quick look at how the Vivo T1 5G compares with the Moto G71 5G and Redmi Note 11T 5G.

Vivo T1 5G is Vivo’s latest budget 5G phone in India. The phone that starts at just Rs 15,990, packs some noteworthy specs, undercutting competition such as the Moto G71 5G and Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11T 5G in many areas. It has a fast 120Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip with gobs of RAM and storage, 50MP triple cameras, and a sizeable 5,000mAh battery. The T1 5G is also the only phone to ship with Android 12 out-of-the-box at its price.

— The T1 5G is being touted as the fastest and slimmest 5G phone in the sub 20K category and while that’s true, on paper, it is only barely slimmer than the Moto G71. The T1 5G measures 8.25mm. The Moto G71 is 8.49mm. The Note 11T comes in at third being 8.75mm. The Moto G71 is the lightest of the lot at 179g. The Note 11T is the heaviest at 195g. Those differences are very minor though. All the three phones are sleek and light in the real world and made up of plastic. The Note 11T and T1 have a matte finish, the Moto G71 has a glossy exterior. Of the three, the Note 11T has the best look and feel. The G71 is the most compact. The T1 5G has slat sides. The Moto G71 (IP52) and Note 11T (IP53) have some level of water resistance. The T1 has none.

— The Note 11T and Vivo T1 have a side fingerprint reader, while the Moto G71 has it on the back. The Moto G71 also has a dedicated Google Assistant shortcut button.

— The Note 11T 5G has a 6.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate (240Hz touch sampling) and hole punch cut-out. the Vivo T1 5G has a 6.58-inch 1080p+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone supports a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz in game mode. There is a waterdrop-style notch in this phone. The Moto G71 has a 6.4-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and hole punch cut-out.

— The T1 and Moto G71 both are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chip. The Note 11T has a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip.

— The Vivo T1 runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. The Note 11T runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. The Moto G71 runs “ad-free, bloatware-free near-stock” Android 11 software.

— The T1 has three cameras on the back—a 50MP main (Samsung JN1 sensor), and two 2MP cameras, one for depth and another for macros. The Moto G71 has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro sensor. The Note 11T has dual cameras—50MP main and 8MP ultrawide-angle. All the three phones have a 16MP camera on the front.

— The Moto G71 also packs support for 13 5G bands. The Note 11T supports 7 5G bands, while the Vivo T1 only two bands.

— All the three phones pack a 5,000mAh battery. The Note 11T and Moto G71 support 33W fast charging. The Vivo T1 tops out at 18W.

— The T1 5G starts at Rs 15,990 for a version with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will also come in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB options for Rs 16,990 and Rs 19,990, respectively. The Note 11T 5G starts at Rs 16,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. A version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage sells for Rs 17,999 while the top-of-the-line 8GB/128GB version will set buyers back by Rs 19,999. The Moto G71 is priced at Rs 18,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

