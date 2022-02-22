How the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra stacks up against the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra versus 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro: Every difference that you wanted to know.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the biggest tablet that Samsung has ever made. It is available for pre-order in India starting today, February 22. It goes without saying that the Tab S8 Ultra is Samsung’s answer to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. If one was to talk simply about the sheer size, Samsung’s new tablet definitely has the upper hand. This thing is just massive. No other tablet comes close.

But that is not all. Samsung has thrown everything but the kitchen sink when it comes to core hardware, too, and is promising long-term software support with up to 4-years of major OS and 5-years of security updates. Clearly, there’s lots to like. We will have more to say about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra in our full review, but for now, here’s a quick look at how it stacks up against the iPad Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra versus 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro: Prices, features compared

Display: The Tab S8 Ultra has a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ Super AMOLED display with a 2960x1848p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and wide notch (for dual front cameras). The iPad Pro has a 12.9-inch mini-LED IPS display with a 2732x2048p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Apple calls it Liquid Retina XDR with ProMotion. Both tablets support stylus input but only Samsung bundles one—S-pen—in the box with Tab S8 Ultra. The 12.9 iPad Pro works with the second-gen Apple Pencil, sold separately.

Biometrics: The Tab S8 Ultra has an in-screen fingerprint reader. The iPad Pro has facial recognition, or Face ID.

Processor: The Tab S8 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The iPad Pro packs Apple’s in-house M1 chip.

RAM, Storage: In India, Samsung will offer the Tab S8 Ultra with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The iPad Pro is available in as many as five configurations—8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 8GB/512GB, 16GB/1TB, and 16GB/2TB.

Speakers: Both tablets pack quad speakers.

Front camera(s): The Tab S8 Ultra has dual cameras on the front— two 12MP shooters, one wide and another ultra-wide. The iPad Pro has a single 12MP camera on the front with 122-degree field of view.

Rear cameras: The Tab S8 Ultra has two cameras on the back – a 13MP wide and another 6MP ultra-wide. The iPad Pro also has dual rear cameras with a 12MP wide and another 10MP ultra-wide.

Battery: The Tab S8 Ultra has a 11,200mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging. The iPad Pro has a 40.88-watt-hour battery with 18W fast charging.

Physical dimensions, colours: The Tab S8 Ultra weighs up to 728g and measures 5.5mm in thickness. It will come in Graphite colourway. The iPad Pro weighs up to 684g and measures 6.4mm in thickness. It comes in Space Gray and Silver options.

Prices: The Galaxy Tab S8 starts at Rs 58,999 for the 8GB/128GB version with Wi-Fi. A model with 5G and same amount of RAM and storage will be available for Rs 70,999. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 99,900 for the 128GB version with Wi-Fi, while the equivalent model with cellular is available for Rs 1,13,900. The 256GB version of the iPad Pro with Wi-Fi costs Rs 1,08,900, while the equivalent model with cellular is available for Rs 1,22,900. The 512GB version of the iPad Pro with Wi-Fi costs Rs 1,26,900, while the equivalent model with cellular is available for Rs 1,40,900. The 1TB version of the iPad Pro with Wi-Fi costs Rs 1,62,900, while the equivalent model with cellular is available for Rs 1,76,900. The top-of-the-line 2TB version of the iPad Pro with Wi-Fi costs Rs 1,98,900, while the equivalent model with cellular is available for Rs 2,12,900.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 versus Galaxy Tab S8+ versus Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Prices, features compared