How tech will shape the future workplace, explains NTT India Director

LUX RAO, senior director—Solutions & Consulting, NTT India

Governments have started to allow industries and businesses to resume functions with social distancing norms. However, a recent survey highlighted that almost 93% of employees are worried about returning to office as they fear their heath could be compromised. Technology is expected to shape the future workplace in this post-Covid scenario, says Lux Rao, senior director – Solutions & Consulting, NTT India. “Holistic workplace solutions that enforce social distancing, enable historic contact tracing, provide audible alerts, avoid overcrowding and set geofencing are the need of the hour,” he tells Sudhir Chowdhary in a recent interview. Excerpts:

What are some workplace solutions that can help companies enable social distancing and avoid overcrowding?

With the gradual relaxation of containment measures and easing of the lockdown, organisations are looking to revive their operations whilst trying to conform to workplace safety and social distancing norms—be it desks or shop floor environments that their office spaces are sufficiently adapted to.

Intelligent workplace solutions that offer a secure, collaborative ecosystem can ensure social distancing, enable historic contact tracing, and provide audible alerts on the shopfloor or workspaces.

For instance, devices that are worn as a pendant or a badge can enable crowd control and enforce geo-fencing measures for the safety of employees.

An anonymous variant of intelligent surveillance cameras is an excellent example of a solution to generate social distancing in an automated manner. The system detects the presence of a face in its field of vision and smart cameras fully integrate into a single ecosystem of network devices and systems, to do the job perfectly.

How do wearable devices in conjunction with mobile apps work and how does the company monitor violations in the cloud?

These solutions integrate IoT devices, high-definition optical sensors and edge computing to gather data, provide real-time analysis and improve current and future decision making. The device collects data such as occupancy analysis, protection and social distancing compliance, temperature, exposure, and contact tracking and tracing.

The mobile app is replete with a host of analytics capabilities and executive insights to provide a real-time overview to designated supervisors for tracing violations and initiating corrective measures swiftly.

What are the various deployment options that can be assigned to foster a workplace of the future?

The options vary from gateway deployment at the entry and exit points to mobile apps at the entry and exit points. They can also be customised for scenarios where mobiles are not allowed and when devices are not personalised and can be reused.

How can these solutions benefit a company’s economic feasibility and usage at scale without additional IT hardware requirements?

Overall, these solutions enhance people tracking to improve workforce efficiency, tracking contract labour movement or visitors’ movement anchored around a simple QR code scan for quick registration. With no additional hardware requirements, these solutions can provide coverage for large spreads with easy and quick installation.

This significantly reduces the costs associated with supervising social distancing manually at scale and enhance efficiencies that are impossible to achieve manually.

What are the key sectors and industries that are expected to drive this adoption?

These services are designed to enable a safe return to work, school and life for businesses, employees, and citizens alike. Manufacturing and warehousing companies, corporate offices across verticals, IT companies, educational institutes, shopping malls and retail outlets can adopt these solutions to effectively enhance security and productivity for their employees.