How tech tools are making workplaces exciting for millennials

Winds of change are sweeping through the corridors of the business process management (BPM) industry. With most of their customers expecting reduced costs, increased automation and near shore options, businesses are rejigging their talent resourcing and management processes. With the availability of smart automation tools, robotic process automation has picked up momentum thus replacing traditional manual jobs. With the recruitment needs either reducing or stablising and not scaling as in the past, calibre of candidates being hired and grooming them have become the focus areas of attention.

Employees of BPM companies are trained to deal with structured processes for pre-defined tasks. But when new tasks come up or there may be new paths to be followed for new outcomes expected, adhoc and individual methods are adopted on account of lack of guidelines or unanticipated scenarios. All this is changing on account of adaptive case management or intelligence BMPS support being made available to employees to enhance their efficiency.

Training of fresher talent that was focused on enhancing communication skills and providing indepth domain skills is shifting gears. While both these skills continue to be important, other skills are also becoming necessary to be successful. Due to the dynamic nature of business processes and emerging business models on account of digital interventions and rapidly evolving expectations of customer experiences, learnability and adaptability have become critical for every employee.

Since ongoing learning to keep pace with the emerging trends is necessary, online learning and role specific just in time learning are being supported by organisations. AI tools which are able to proactively determine the learning needs and styles and provide learning content that is curated to individual needs are being deployed. Skills Alpha is a digital platform which traces the skill journey towards the aspirational role of the employee providing coaching, mentoring and community support at every stage. The chatbots and diagnostic tools used for customer processes are also deployed for learning processes and knowledge repository of the business is getting redefined with employee generated content, in addition to the content library designed by the business. Thus talent development and the matured HR processes aimed at motivation and career development are enabling organisations to rein in their attrition rates.

With the view to lower the costs of hiring and find candidates with the right culture fit, firms have enhanced their referral programmes and are also trying to bring down the time to hire. Integrating the referrals programme into their social networks, employees are encouraged to actively participate leveraging their own presence in the social media. Instead of spending considerable time and efforts to go through multiple rounds of selection within the organisation with their physical presence, smart tools are being used to find the closest match for the roles and online assessment and interviewing software supported by AI tools are able to help recruiters identify potential candidates in the shortest possible time.

With the presence of a significant number of millennial workers in the organisations, employers have recognised that millennials who have grown up with technology would find the workplaces exciting only if the work environment is made technology friendly. Hence, right from the initial phase of engagement with the targetted set of candidates to the entire journey of onboarding and beyond, providing smart user interfaces and building applications around gaming and making them mobile centric have been recognised as a sure-shot way to enable millennials to become comfortable with the organisation.

The writer is chairperson, Global Talent Track, a corporate training solutions company