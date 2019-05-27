How tech can streamline HR outsourcing

By Jaydev Sanghavi The tech boom has impacted industries across sectors, and due to large-scale operations of many companies, several functions are being outsourced. HR is one of the most commonly outsourced departments. Given that such firms majorly focus on HR processes according to the varying needs of client organisations, they can benefit greatly by incorporating technologies such as AI and machine learning, to achieve greater results. According to McKinsey, 56% of typical tasks, between when an employee is hired to when they retire, can be automated by making use of current technologies with limited changes to existing frameworks. Any recruitment process involves tedious work where HR teams have to go through several phases to scout for, and hire, candidates. While platforms such as LinkedIn, Facebook and even WhatsApp have proven to be effective when on the look-out for employees, there are a number of factors that come into play while going through the screening process. Using AI to screen profiles: In the hiring process, companies receive hundreds of CVs. AI can help companies automate the screening process to a large extent. Moreover, using AI helps remove human bias from the recruitment process. Once CVs have been filtered, HR teams can zero-in on a set of quality candidates. By introducing AI in the form of chatbots, companies can to realign processes. Chatbots can learn from data in real-time and carry out human-like conversations based on how they are programmed. This enables them to deal with basic candidate queries before, during and after recruitment process. This way, HR teams can focus on important aspects that require more complex intervention. These include training, employee engagement and competency mapping, amongst others. Effective employee management: Managing processes for existing employees such as attendance, leave and salary can take up a lot of time for HR teams. By strategically using AI, companies can use data analytics to track important information pertaining to daily HR tasks. There are HR tools available today that can help monitor performance of teams as well as individuals. Based on this, companies can make decisions about training sessions to upskill employees. Also, HR teams can use AI to track employee feedback and make changes or additions in processes and policies accordingly. Employees are at the core of any company, and optimising HR processes to suit dynamic scenarios is the need of the hour. By strategically incorporating data-driven insights and tools into their processes, HR outsourcing companies can effectively streamline the services they provide to clients. This will help them achieve optimal levels of productivity, resulting in better overall performance in the long run. The author is executive director, Aarvi Encon, the staffing solutions firm