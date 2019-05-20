How people analytics propels business performance

In these times, when most businesses are going digital, HR managers are faced with the question of what should HR function be doing and what should be the starting point for their own transformation journey. Sometimes HR managers look out for readymade tools with the view that such digital or AI solution could help them in this journey; however, no AI or digital tool can be of help at a generic level. The question of what is the starting point is best answered by defining the problem the business is attempting to solve and how HR could play a role in the process. HR managers should tap insights from HR Analytics that unravel the HR factors impacting the business goals to help initiate the appropriate approach to enhance business performance. HR managers need to develop capability analytics which dynamically measure the available level of expertise and skills, assess the required levels of capability for each role and bridge the gap with a dynamic talent development programme. Also read:\u00a0Redmi Note 7S with 48-megapixel camera to launch in India on May 20 Business heads of verticals of IT services companies or project companies benefit a great deal with indepth analytics of skills at granular level as they would be able to map and bid for new opportunities based on the capability index and the potential index based on the talent development plans being worked upon. Further, in some sectors like IT services, multiple skills or full stack competencies are required, specially in application development environment which would be critical to win new projects and execute them. In the event of timelag in bridging the skills gap internally, businesses could decide to resource new talent from other sources and thus talent resourcing analytics become important. There are a number of factors that impact the resourcing dimension which include cost, time, referrals, appropriate channels for tapping the right talent and analysis of profiles from social media. Talent resourcing managers need to be equipped with analytics on such factors to be able to support businesses proactively as required. Real-time productivity analytics of employees would enable managers to give attention to idle time or redefine workflows or remove administrative tasks from high-paying roles, thus adding to the bottom line of the business. Organisations which are largely built around critical talent pools would prefer to look at the predictive analytics related to employees who are likely to leave rather than just look at the monthly post mortem through the MIS of exits. HR managers could build analytics models for understanding the likely exits and what can be done to prevent potential exits and at the same time derisk the organisation by identifying talent internally or externally with the requisite skills pathway put in place. Lastly, performance is driven by leaders and hence their own leadership style and their inter-personal skills play an important part in the success of the business. Data about leadership performance can be gained periodically through the use of employee surveys and focus group studies which could then be used to build models to form a correlation between business and individual performance, employee exits and referrals. The connectedness of HR with its employees should not be restricted to just emotional dimension. The connectedness will become strong and meaningful to the business when through smart people analytics, timely insights are made available to the business to aid in their performance. The writer is chairperson, Global Talent Track, a corporate training solutions company