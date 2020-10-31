How many messages does WhatsApp deliver in one day? Here is what Mark Zuckerberg has to say about it

WhatsApp downloads on Android reached five billion in January.

WhatsApp, one of the most commonly used messaging platforms, delivers billions of messages every day. Sharing the statistics, CEO Mark Zuckerberg in an earnings call announced that around 100 billion messages are being delivered in one day. According to him, 100 billion messages a day- mark was crossed for WhatsApp during the New Year’s Eve last year.

Zuckerberg announced that there are 2.5 billion people around the world who use WhatsApp or other Facebook applications on a daily basis and active advertisers across services account for 10 million. It is to note that messages are mostly delivered during New Year’s Eve and that is usually the day when WhatsApp is used the most. Informing the significant spike in messages, Zuckerberg said that the trend has been there for many years now. The platform saw 63 billion messages sent across WhatsApp in 2017 across countries on New Year’s eve. Similarly, 75 billion messages were sent in one day via WhatsApp in 2018 and 2019 saw delivery of over 100 billion messages. Since then, almost 100 billion messages are now delivered every day.

Ever since WhatsApp’s user base has crossed the 2 billion mark, there is no other messaging service that is delivering these many messages when compared to the number WhatsApp delivers. Statista in its report highlighted in January this year, WhatsApp downloads on Android reached five billion, further making it only the second non-Google app which has achieved this milestone.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has introduced many features this year, thus, making the experience more seamless for people. Among many, the company is providing users with a mute feature that will allow them to silence chat alerts. Apart from this, WhatsApp is also testing a new service where users can join missed calls.