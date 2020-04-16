How IBM is enabling enterprises in India during COVID-19 crisis

Gargi Dasgupta, director, IBM Research India and CTO, IBM India /South Asia and Vikas Arora, VP, IBM Cloud & Cognitive Software & Services, IBM India/South Asia

By Srinath Srinivasan

By now we know that remote work during the COVID-19 crisis has been made possible through productivity applications and services, all hosted on cloud. IBM in India, with one of the largest cloud businesses here, has made several timely interventions during the crisis to help its clients.

Vikas Arora, VP, IBM Cloud & Cognitive Software & Services, IBM India/South Asia, says, “IBM Cloud is providing clients the much-needed resiliency and security that comes from its breadth of deployment options across 60 globally dispersed data centres and data protection capabilities. And we are scaling up capacity in our public cloud to handle increased workloads.”

It has opened up nine of its cloud services for free to ease the burden of businesses across the globe. The cloud offerings include AI, data, security, integration, remote learning and more, all served via IBM’s public cloud. “For 90 days, free of charge, we’re offering companies the ability to build virtual server configurations; providing access to our cloud service for high-speed file sharing and team collaboration; and offering our event management solution to help teams prioritise, diagnose and resolve incidents,” adds Arora. Among these are IBM security, video streaming, enterprise video streaming, and remote learning.

In order to do this in India, IBM relies on its cloud capabilities that it has developed over the years. The company has its own Cloud Datacentre in Chennai to help customers who have to follow the data residency requirements. With the largest corporate network in the world, it is important for IBM to enable its employees access crucial centres from their homes during the lockdown. The company has 22,000 wireless access points and 1,500 firewalls across the world that needs attention and Indian engineers play a key role in remotely working with the centres in India. In recent days, IBM has shifted to support nearly all IBMers working remotely.

Watson Assistant for Citizens is another IBM offering that makes use of IBM’s public cloud extensively during the COVID-19 crisis. IBM is offering this for free for at least 90 days to the citizens of its clients with assistance in initial setup. The offer includes access to 15 pre-trained COVID-19 “intents” or queries.

Intents are purposes or goals that are expressed in a customer’s input, such as answering a question. By recognizing the intent expressed in a customer’s input, the Watson Assistant service can choose the correct dialog flow for responding to it,” says Gargi Dasgupta, director, IBM Research India and CTO, IBM India /South Asia. It is a combination of Watson Assistant, natural language processing capabilities from IBM Research, and enterprise AI search capabilities with Watson Discovery.

Watson Assistant for Citizens is designed to answer questions about COVID-19 online. IBM is already implementing this at scale in the USA and in European countries such as Czech Republic, Greece, Poland, Spain and the UK. “IBM developed the Watson Assistant for Citizens to provide an AI-powered virtual agent that helps governments deliver accurate information to their citizens without overwhelming contact centres where human agents are needed to help those who truly need them. To introduce this offering in India, IBM Research has trained Watson Assistant to answer queries in English and Hindi to enable various government agencies and departments to offer this service to its constituents,” says Dasgupta.

Watson Assistant for Citizens leverages data from external sources which include the ministry of health and family welfare and other government sources for prevention and treatment-related guidance, citizen welfare schemes in India, as well as global resources such as World Health Organisation and US’ Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. State and local government agencies, hospitals, etc., can customise the solution to address citizen questions specific to their area. Once deployed, using information provided by clients, it can automatically answer for questions provided in texts.

