How Huawei is betting big on Artificial Intelligence

Chinese tech giant Huawei, which unveiled two new chips aimed at powering artificial intelligence (AI) applications in internet-oriented devices and data centres, on Thursday said the company is incorporating AI with more and more of its products and solutions, especially in enterprise business segment.

In an address during the second day of the three-day-long annual ‘Huawei Connect’ here, company’s rotating chairman William Xu said, “By 2025, the global AI market is expected to reach $380 billion, 90% of which will come from the enterprise market. Naturally, we believe that industry applications will be key to the success of AI over the next decade.”

On Wednesday, during the opening day of the event, another rotating chairman of the company Eric Xu announced the company’s AI strategy as well as its full-stack, all-scenario AI portfolio. The portfolio includes new Ascend series of AI chips, designed for a full range of scenarios. The portfolio also includes new products and cloud services that are built on Ascend chip capabilities. “By all scenarios, we mean a full range of deployment scenarios, including the industry’s most powerful AI chips for public and private clouds (256 teraflops, about twice the industry average), edge computing, powering devices like cameras, PCs, smartphones and ultra-low power Bluetooth headphones. Ours is the only AI portfolio in the industry that covers all scenarios and a massive range of computing power,” William said.

The company, a global provider of information and communications technology (ICT), predicts that by 2025, the world will see upwards of 40 billion personal smart devices, and 90% of device users will have a smart digital assistant. The Shenzhen-headquartered company is one of the major smartphones maker globally.

“Huawei plans to support 1 million AI developers and partners over the next three years,” William said.Eric said his company would not sell independent AI chips, but will bundle them with enterprise services like the cloud. The company will invest in a range of AI areas, including calculation capacity, security, algorithms, automation and technology synchronisation.

