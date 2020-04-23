How Google Meet helps keep your video conferences protected

Google made its advanced Google Meet video-conferencing capabilities available at no cost to all G Suite and G Suite for Education customers until September 30, 2020.

Remote working is the new normal these days, thousands of people are turning to cloud-based collaboration and workplace transformation tools to stay connected. In a recent advisory, the government has flagged video conferencing software Zoom as unsafe and vulnerable to cybercrimes. It is obvious that security, compliance and privacy of user data and information becomes even more important during these times.

Last month, Google made its advanced Google Meet video-conferencing capabilities available at no cost to all G Suite and G Suite for Education customers until September 30, 2020 to ensure businesses, organisations, institutions, and educators continue to be supported during this time. Recently, Google Meet surpassed a new milestone with more than 2 million new users connecting on Google Meet every day, and they are spending over 2 billion minutes together or 3,800 years of secure meetings in a single day.

Google Meet deploys a range of counter-abuse protection features, ensuring the safety of meetings. Mark Johnston, head of security, Networking and Collaboration Specialists, Google Cloud in Asia Pacific, says, “As more businesses, organisations and educators are working remotely in these times, we are deploying measures to help them stay connected and productive in a secure way. Google Meet is built on Google Cloud’s secure-by-design infrastructure to help protect user data and safeguard privacy. Google Meet’s counter-abuse and security features are on by-default to ensure right protections for users and organisations.”

Rules to meet

External participants are barred from joining the meeting more than 15 minutes in advance in order to limit any brute force attack.

Any external participant who wants to join must be on the calendar invite. Else the host will be asked to approve any external party joining.

Only meeting creators and calendar owners can mute or remove other participants.

Students can’t allow external participants to join via video, and external participants can’t join before the instructor.

Meeting participants can’t rejoin nicknamed meetings after final participant has left.