How Flipkart’s streaming service will be different from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, ZEE5

In an attempt to tap into the emerging OTT market in India, Walmart-owned Flipkart has announced its plans to take on Amazon Prime Video by offering free video streaming in India. India’s e-commerce giant will be rolling out the service by September this year by offering free, curated and personalised content to the consumer.

Flipkart is right now eyeing 200 million consumers who are regulars on the OTT platforms. If the existing Flipkart customers want to take up a subscription of the streaming service, they can also do so through 300 ‘Super Coins’ – which one earns while spending on Flipkart, the company said in the statement. Super Coins is a rebranded version of Plus Coins that was a part of Flipkart Plus membership.

However, this is not the first attempt by Walmart to venture into streaming services. Earlier in 2018, it had acquired American streaming start-up Vudu to take on the growing popularity of Amazon Prime Videos.

In India, Amazon Prime Videos is not the only OTT service provider that Flipkart will be going up against.

Netflix, Hotstar, as well as ZEE5, which have already gathered a substantial user base, are also going to give tough competition to the e-commerce giant.

While Netflix needs no introduction and is well known for the original content that it provides — the company has also recently smashed previous records with the third season of ‘Stranger Things’ and gathered a whopping 40 million viewership in just four days.

Hotstar, which apart from video streaming, also live-streams news and sport, reached a new high during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. During India vs New Zealand match, Hotstar created a world record as concurrent viewership reached 25.1 million. It also brought Chernobyl, the current highest-rated TV show to India.

Apart from that, Zee5 and Voot have a whole different audience altogether. They stream all the popular Indian soap operas, which has a huge viewership, although Zee5 is also coming up with original content now.

While Netflix and Amazon are focusing on India-centric content, and are revising their offers and plans — Flipkart reportedly does not have any plans to come up with original content as of yet.

However, the company’s chief executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy is positive about roping in consumers in India. He said, “We believe in great content. If we can reach out to the wider base of consumers, especially those who are new to e-commerce but not internet; we can bring them on board on an everyday basis.” He also added that consumer should not pay extra for premium content.